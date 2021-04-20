Suspect arrested in Texas shooting in which 3 people died

15 minutes. US authorities arrested Stephen Broderick on Monday, a suspect in the shooting that left 3 dead on Sunday in the Texas capital, Austin. Police described it as a “domestic” and “isolated” incident.

The Police received a call alerting about an individual who was walking along a highway. Travis County agents rushed to the scene and arrested him.

No incident in capture

Although the suspect in this Texas shooting was carrying a weapon, the arrest was completed without incident, authorities said.

So far, 2 of the victims have been identified by the Elgin School District as Alyssa Broderick and Willie Simmons. The first press reports reported that the deceased were 2 Latinas and an African American.

Broderick “was an excellent student and athlete, participating in our College Advancement Program and playing on the girls’ basketball team,” the district added.

Simmons was a senior at Elgin High School. He had been drafted to play football for the University of North Texas.

Simmons “was an exceptional young man and a leader among his peers. Strong, both academically and athletically. He represented the best of Elgin,” the district added.

Knew the victims

On Sunday, Acting Austin Police Chief Joe Chacon identified Broderick as a suspect in the attack. He said that, apart from the 3 deceased, there was a minor involved in this incident, but that he was safe.

The officer said Broderick was a former agent with the Austin-based Travis County Sheriff’s Office and that “all of the victims were known to the suspect.”

So far, authorities have not specified the relationship between the victims and Broderick.

Travis County District Attorney José Garza said in a statement that Broderick had been arrested for sexual assault of a minor in June 2020. The Austin American-Statesman newspaper indicated that the suspect resigned after the arrest and that his wife filed for a protection order and for divorce shortly thereafter.