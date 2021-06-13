Suspect arrested in Austin shooting that left 14 wounded

Police have arrested one suspect and are looking for another after a shooting that broke out early Saturday on a busy street in downtown Austin that injured 14 people, two of them seriously.

Miami World / AP

The U.S. Marshals Service’s Texas Fugitive Search Force assisted in the arrest, the Austin Police Department said in a press release, without elaborating on details except to mention that the fugitive’s leads are being followed.

The shooting began around 1:30 a.m. on a street lined with bars and closed to vehicular traffic, Acting Police Chief Joseph Chacon said. He added that investigators believe it started as a dispute between two parties. The two suspects are men, said Chacon, who declined to specify whether they both fired shots and noted that the investigation is underway.

“Most of the victims were innocent bystanders, but we still investigated all the victims to see what their involvement was in this case,” Chacón said.

The shooting – one of at least three recorded overnight in the United States – sparked panic on 6th Street, a popular nighttime destination in the city that is home to the University of Texas.

A witness, Matt Perlstein, told KXAN-TV that he was waiting to walk into a bar with a friend when the shooting began.

“Everything was totally fine,” Perlstein said, then the shooting began. “We just heard like… a series of shots. They all threw themselves on the floor. At that time we couldn’t understand what was happening. ”

Chacón said his agents arrived quickly at the scene.

“They were able to immediately take measures to save the lives of many injured, such as the application of tourniquets and chest seals,” he said.

The police transported six of the injured to hospitals due to the chaos on the closed street. Four others were taken by ambulances and four more went to hospitals on their own, he said.

Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement thanking police and emergency personnel, and offering a prayer to the victims.

He said the state Department of Public Safety is assisting in the investigation and Chacón noted that the FBI and the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also collaborating in the investigation.