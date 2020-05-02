Suso Álvarez and Aurah Ruiz are used to giving war. The first became one of the most controversial contestants on ‘GH VIP 6’ Due to his problematic attitude, he was described as macho and even went so far as to cause a disciplinary petition to be made against him. And the second one makes headlines every so often for his bloody legal battle against Jesé Rodríguez, his ex-partner and father of his son.

And now, the two Telecinco celebrities, who kept a brief romance during his visit to the house of Guadalix de la Sierra, have been engulfed in an ugly exchange of insults through the Internet. It all started with Instagram Live which the Catalan maintained with the ex-survivor Iván González and in which he referred to Aurah in a very unkind way.

González wanted to ask Suso what his last girlfriend had been: “Was it Ylenia? Oh no, it was someone else, but I don’t name that one, I don’t like her.” A comment to which the also ex-boyfriend of Sofía Suescun responded with the following: “That was not my girlfriend, you bastard, that was that I was bored and bitter between four walls and I had no other choice, hell. What is that going to be, my girlfriend, what a shame.”

As expected, these words did not sit well with the Canary Islands, which has picked up the glove to Hitting your ex back with equally tough terms. Through his Instagram stories, and after posting an illustrative image with the phrase “I answer you, bastard”, Aurah has fired without cutting a veritable battery of insults:

“Hypocritical, macho, dirty and a liar. It would make you more ashamed of the man you are and your mother of having given you those shitty values”, the young woman has snapped “Better wash your mouth before talking about me because I don’t need to talk about you at all. I don’t think any girl on this planet deserves someone as little as you. “