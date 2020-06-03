Susanna Griso is well known for the interviews she does every week in ‘Espejo Público’, but this Tuesday, in the middle of one of them, he surprised both the audience and his own team revealing an anecdote that no one knew until now. The presenter, during the visit to the Paloma San Basilio program, revealed for the first time the curious way her husband had fallen in love with her.

The Catalan is married to the also journalist Carles Torres, and the events took place while both worked at Catalunya Ràdio, the station where they met. Along with coworkers, both used to go out some nights to a nearby karaoke, and it was there that Torras fell surrendered to Susanna. Curiously, it happened while the presenter delighted those present singing the song ‘Together’, precisely by her guest Paloma San Basilio.

“I fell in love with you even listening to you sing ‘Together“Griso said, putting in her mouth the same words that her husband dedicated to her at the time. In fact, the Barcelona presenter still wonders what Carles could see that night to fall in love with her, since, as she herself has assured, he is not good at singing and on that occasion he sang it “horribly wrong”.

Susanna Griso, with a pin for coronavirus victims

On social networks, the accessories that Susanna Griso has chosen to present her program have drawn attention in recent days. Just a few days ago he looked a black ribbon in memory of all the victims who have died from the coronavirus pandemic, within the official mourning declared by the Government in the Official State Gazette (BOE) until June 6.

However, the host of ‘Espejo Público’ has changed this detail and is currently carries a brooch with a flower pansy, the one chosen by the chain to remember all the families that have lost one of their own during the pandemic. In fact, it is the same image that can be seen on the Antena 3 screen next to the message ‘In our thought, mourning Covid-19“