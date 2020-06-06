MEXICO CITY, June 4 (EL UNIVERSAL) .- Susana Zabaleta created great controversy on social networks when she shared a short video dedicated to the undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion Hugo López-Gatell. The video, in which Zabaleta assured that Gatell “stimulates my superior mental functions”, was heavily criticized. Hours later, she defended her stance.

With a sensual voice, the actress says while stroking her neck, hair and face:

“Dear Dr. Gatell, you have my full attention and stimulate my higher mental functions, thank you, Dr. Gatell, thank you.”

“I am with you, dear Dr. @ HLGatell,” reads the video posted on Twitter.

On Instagram, he shared the video in his “moments”, and you can see an instant in which Zabaleta laughs out loud at the start of the recording.

covid-19 pandemic, 11, 729 deaths and 101, 238 contagions are registered. “data-reactid =” 31 “> The brief material sparked criticism among many netizens, who considered this video inappropriate, since Mexico is going through a critical moment due to the covid-19 pandemic, 11, 729 deaths and 101, 238 contagions are registered.

Others also pointed out that the actress falls into the “ridiculous” and “vulgar”.

She is provocative and I would say that over the years she has lost her status. It has become vulgar. What is Zabaleta looking for showing an “urgent” woman attitude because it is not even seduction? López-Gatell’s wife, sister of actress Ana Colchero, must find it very unpleasant. – Ma Elena Pérez-Jaén Zermeño🇲🇽🇪🇸 (@MElenaPerezJaen) June 4, 2020

“It was not necessary so much denigration. It was not nice, nor was it the best moment. I inform you that today 1,092 people died of contagion from # COVID19”. “She is a provocateur and I would say that over the years she has lost her status. She has become vulgar. What is Zabaleta looking for, showing an” urgent “woman attitude because it is not even seduction? To the wife of López-Gatell, sister of actress Ana Mattress, it must be very unpleasant. “

After a video went viral in which Susana Zabaleta sent a message to Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, in which he said that he had his full attention for “stimulating his superior mental functions”, The actress clarified that it was a joke, that she did it in a sarcastic way and that it was not for seeking publicity, since with her career she does not need that kind of attention.

“It was a joke, it was in response to a message that Dr. Gatell had sent to a senator three days ago. I think that criticism can be made through sarcasm and humor, that has been my way of being in more than 30 years career, I do not like activist solemnity, humor helps create a deeper reflection. People may agree with me or not, but that is freedom of expression, there are people who lie to me mother and there are people who do not ; I appreciate that they think differently from me, “said the actress.

Affected by the pandemic

Zabaleta left incomplete projects due to confinement due to the pandemic, both in music and in cinema and theater.

The quarantine, he adds, affected him a lot because he had a season “The commandments of a fucking woman” and he still had more than 10 dates. In addition, this month began presentations with Armando Manzanero and ended the filming of “Sex modesty and tears”, which was a week away from completion.

For the singer, something that will change after this season will be love, which is why she decided to participate in the Lifetime live sessions “Love in times of quarantine”, which are held through the channel’s official Instagram.

The virtual program is part of the “Relationship Tuesday” segment that includes programs such as “Weddings arranged and Marriage at first sight”; In it Susana talks with celebrity couples about how they are living the quarantine with the complications of spending 24 hours a day together.

