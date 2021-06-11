Susana Zabaleta criticizes “influencers” who supported the Green ban – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The actress and singer Susana Zabaleta criticized the artists and “influencers” who made propaganda in favor of the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico (PVEM) in the middle of the electoral ban and said she did not understand how a person is capable of selling their opinion.

In an interview with the media after the presentation of the third edition of his book The Other Book of Embraces, Zabaleta questioned the actions of some of his colleagues and celebrated that the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) has initiated an investigation into the facts.

“Everyone knows their price, it makes me very sad that a human being has a price, especially without understanding what is behind it, because I think that if you sell a belief it is as if you sold yourself,” he said.

The actress called on young people to stop following these characters on social networks, as she said, they do not contribute anything to society.

“If they are not responsible, why are you going to follow someone like that? It’s like following the asshole, ‘I want to follow the asshole’, why are you going to follow the asshole? If you’re going to become an asshole, “said the actress, too.

[hyoutube EyPcBEbMD4M]

Susana Zabaleta also questioned some colleagues from the acting guild who decide to abandon their profession to enter politics without having the necessary academic preparation.

“I hallucinate all those who are classmates and who were dedicated to politics overnight when they have not even finished primary school And overnight they are going to be deputies, they are going to govern and they are going to understand politics. , it makes me detestable ”.

The FGR, through the Office of the Special Prosecutor for Electoral Crimes (FEPADE), announced today that the so-called “influencers” will be investigated for illegally spreading propaganda the day before last Sunday’s elections.

Source: However