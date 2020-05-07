After eight years, the Mexican singer Susana Zabaleta said she was excited to work again with the Yucatecan composer Armando Manzanero, with whom she is planning a tour in the coming months.

The interpreter of Vereda tropical shared during her confinement at home, in which she expressed feeling desperate and anguished, what this reunion with Manzanero has meant for her.

“I remember that my son Matías was very young, and one of the things that gave the teacher the most laughter is that with this Zoom he realized the time that had passed, because it is he who is organizing it,” he confided.

With the Contigo tour I learned, in addition to the tour they had planned for the Mexican Republic with 17 dates in May, which had to be postponed until mid-September due to the spread of COVID-19, they have been able to strengthen the relationship they have had since their first I work together in 2006.

“Eight years have passed after my tours with him, the friends are separated and angry, but the most incredible thing is to meet again and think again that all those different opinions are worth mothers against friendship and the force of love,” he added. Zabaleta.

Among the duo’s plans is to re-release the album Amarrados, with the songs that Manzanero composed for her, some of which can be heard on May 10, in the virtual concert they are preparing to celebrate Mother’s Day and that he dedicates to the gilts.

“Everything I do now is dedicated to moms. There is a new feeling of being moms for the first time; how brave are those who now dare to get pregnant and say ‘no to death and yes to life’. A round of applause for all they, that without knowing what they are going to face in this world that we leave difficult, “he said.

He asks those who have hope in the world and humanity to have faith in the culture as a balm that will help the human being to get out of his problems and confinement, especially due to the current situation.

“We have been unconscious and we have left a world terribly badly educated and poorly cared for, we massacre nature. This is dedicated to these mothers who believe in humans again and think that culture is what gives us the reason to live Because in confinement, if we did not have it, we would not even have life, “he said.

