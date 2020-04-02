Who made himself known as the fantasy of Arath de la Torre in the comedy show “Simon says” She has reheated the networks with her most recent publications, which show why she is considered one of the sexiest young women in Mexico.

On this occasion, Susana Renteria She showed off her incredible cleavage, which revealed that she was not wearing underwear because the white blouse she was wearing is knotted at her waist. His outfit was accompanied by sexy shorts, a scarf in his hair and dark glasses.

In a few days the third season of “Simon says”, which will surely be very well received by the fans of Susana, who are already accustomed to seeing her dressed as a sexy maid; she shares credits on the show with Nora Salinas Y Of the tower.

