« This is not a justification, but a forgiveness. » Repenting, Susana Molina thus began her letter of apology after participating in an illegal macro-party in which more than a hundred celebrities gathered, including the singer Omar Montes, who also echoed the celebration on social networks. The former participant of ‘The island of temptations’ has apologized stating that she was not aware of what would be there, because « if I had known I would not have gone. »

Susana Molina asks for forgiveness

« I recorded a video clip and they invited me to present it. We were not aware of what we would find there. It has been irresponsible on my part and I need to apologize just like I did with my family and friends because I feel that way. Like all of you I have spent three months at home complying with the rules and I feel that with this I have disappointed many people, « the influencer lamented through Instagram.

Minutes later, Molina has reaffirmed his regret for breaking the rules of the state of alarm, which in Madrid still does not allow the meetings of more than 15 people indoors. « Nothing I do is going to be enough, but I need to show my face. I’m so sorry. I’m super sorry. There are many things that I would like to clarify but justifying myself now is useless« he explained in his stories.

« I do not pretend to be a reference »

The winner of ‘Big Brother 14’ has thanked the « constructive » criticism of some of her followers, but has decided to deactivate the comments after receiving a barrage of expletives for her irresponsibility. « I will not read more. Everything you tell me you have already told me and in a harsher way. I do not pretend to be a reference for anyone. I am very wrong and this has been one more, a very big mistake, « he concluded.