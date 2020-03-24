The coronavirus crisis is present in all the news. Precautions and measures to prevent the disease are constant, such as washing your hands very well or not leaving the house unless it is strictly necessary. Be careful with the covid-19, but also with incidents that may happen on a daily basis, as has happened to Susana Guasch, the sports journalist of #Vamos on Movistar +.

The presenter has suffered a domestic accident that has forced her to go to the emergency room at such a critical moment: “I have not broken a fingernail in my life and right now, at home, silly slip (like all falls) and whoosh! Broken foot“, he posted on his Instagram account to inform his fans.”Worst? Having to go to the hospital and bother in these circumstances. The best? That there was no one right at that time at the Cemtro Clinic and they attended and plastered me very quickly. ”

The former presenter of laSexta will have to rest due to the injury and you are already noticing the consequences of staying still in one place for several days: “I have been here for 3 days, it seems like a month ago, but well … At this rate I hope to be ready when everything returns to normal. What about your confinement? such? “, she has asked her more than 42,000 followers who, of course, have turned to her and have sent her messages of encouragement.

In defense of Amancio Ortega

Amancio Ortega, owner of Inditex made a donation of 300,000 masks due to the lack of medical supplies in hospitals. This gesture was appreciated by many citizens. However, there was also a detractor and Susana Guasch wanted to defend the businessman: “Marching the sanitary cargo thanks to Amancio Ortega. The one with alms. What a ridiculous lesson! “, published the Movistar + journalist, whose message went on to collect more than 5,000 ‘likes’.

