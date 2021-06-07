Susana González denounces a false account in her name for political propaganda purposes

Susana gonzalez He shouted to the sky when he realized that there is a fake account in his name on Instagram.

The actress made a video to make the complaint and alert her followers that the profile is apocryphal, since in it she would supposedly be encouraging people from Cali, from the Municipality of Calera de Víctor Rosales, Zacatecas, to go out to vote.

“I wanted to do this because I am very concerned that accounts of people who are not involved are being used, as is my case, with no political partyOf course I’m going to go out and vote, of course I’m interested in the future of my country, because this is where I want to stay, I want to be with my family here in Mexico, ”said the Zacatecan.

González asked for help to report the account, because he assures that what is mentioned there are not his words, and called it a lie.

(Swipe to see all content)

“And I do not like what they are doing, it seems very serious, so please I ask you to help me report this account, it is not me, those are not my words, I am not going to be in any political rally nor am I calling to anyone, “the actress asked for the false account to be closed.

Despite the facts, the actress asked to go out to vote, but not as a proselytism but in an effort to choose the best for the country.

BY: Gisela García

It may interest you