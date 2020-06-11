Mexico City has the red light of the pandemic, but even so, the capital is increasingly leaving their homes, according to the latest El Financiero survey in the country’s capital.

According to the study, the percentage of interviewees who did not leave home or only left when it was very necessary fell from 72 to 64 percent in the last month, while those who did leave normally or taking precautions rose from 28 to 35 percent. hundred. Since staying home is the socially acceptable answer these days, only a third admit that they are not. However, when asked about people in the area where they live, the percentage that says that all or most of them are staying at home dropped from 42 to 32 percent between May and June, and almost 20 points compared to April. , when it was 53 percent.

In contrast, the percentage that says that those who stay at home is half or less rose from 55 to 66 percent in the last month, and 23 points since last April. According to these data, the perception is that #quedateencasa is no longer being followed with such rigor.

Citizens see more people on the streetsSpecial

Despite the fact that the residents of the capital have relaxed their containment measures, the perception of emergency is high and on the rise. The percentage of interviewees who personally know someone who has been infected with coronavirus again doubled in the last month, from 19 to 43 percent. In April it was just 9 percent. Additionally, in June, 31 percent said they personally knew someone who died of coronavirus.

According to 68 percent of those surveyed, the pandemic has been stronger in Mexico City than in the rest of the country, and 53 percent believe that the number of infections and deaths in the capital is higher than they say official figures.

Respondents know more cases of COVID-19 Special

Only 23 percent do believe that the data released by the government is correct.

According to the survey, the percentage of interviewees who reported having suffered a nervous breakdown, psychological crisis or depression at home during this pandemic grew from 23 to 30 percent in the last month, and 13 points since last April.

Respondents see that COVID cases are correct Special

When asked what affects mood the most these days, what is most mentioned is the economic situation, with 40 percent, above the isolation and social distancing, which it gets 30 percent, and the contagions and deaths, totaling 20 percent. 7 percent point to insecurity as the main reason for emotional distress.

Economic situation is affecting citizens Special

Regarding the economy, 64 percent said that the economic situation in their home has worsened in the last three months, while 90 percent perceive that the economy in the city has worsened in that period.

According to the June survey, 30 percent of those interviewed report having lost their job or source of income, 2 points more than in May and 8 more than in April.

Respondents see that the economic situation has worsened Citizens consider measures against COVIDEspecial necessary

Methodology: National survey conducted by telephone to 4o0 adults on June 5, 2020. A probabilistic sampling of residential and cell phones was made in the 16 Mayors. With a 95% confidence level, the margin of error for the estimates is +/- 4.9 percent.

Sponsorship: The financial.