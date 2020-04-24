Susana Distancia as Disney Princess: It will be used in its channels globally | INSTAGRAM

This Wednesday it has been announced through various publications on social networks that the monopoly that Disney has become sought the Mexican Ministry of Health through the United States Embassy in Mexico since it wants to promote Susana Distancia through of their channels.

It seems that the ingenious security measure against public health in our country has become a very important communication action in the midst of all the contingency created by the terrible virus.

This action created by the staff of the Ministry of Health has become an important reference of how brands have become main routes for communication and the generation of new habits, in this case hygiene in order to contain the pandemic. .

So now, users affirm that Susana Distancia will be promoted through Disney channels, which seeks to further project the federal government campaign, which as we know Disney is one of the largest (if not the most large) content platforms in the media market.

Well, the Mexican heroine better known as Susana Distancia was created to promote social distancing around our country in a didactic way. The character has been controversial, after mayors such as Gabriela Gamboa turned to an actress to personify the famous character and countless illustrators who perfected the original image, among many other ways that people found creative to represent it.

Now the character will reach the whole world through Disney, which will promote the content that has been created and developed by the federal government and will do so through all its channels.

Such was the fuss that was made within social networks that users have made many jokes and various memes with the fact that the character has become the last purchase made by the well-known producer house for perhaps even making a movie of said heroic character, making her one of his very popular princesses.

The campaigns have become strong bets through which it seeks to generate containment measures for the well-known disease that lives in the country and various brands have taken on the task of implementing actions through which they have highlighted all kinds of measures such as the actions that brands like Ikea or Uber Eats have implemented.

