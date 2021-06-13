Susana Díaz announces that she will not run for re-election as general secretary of the PSOE of Andalusia

Susana Díaz, this Sunday, in the PSOE-A primaries, in Seville. (Photo: RAUL DIAZ / EUROPA PRESS)

Juan Espadas has won this Sunday Susana Díaz in the PSOE of Andalusia primaries. The former president of the Junta de Andalucía and general secretary of the regional PSOE has announced that she will step aside and will not run for re-election as leader of the largest socialist federation, after losing the primaries against the mayor of Seville.

This was announced by Díaz at a press conference at the headquarters of the PSOE-A in Seville after learning of his defeat in the internal process, where he obtained 38% of the votes compared to the 55% achieved by Espadas. This will be, therefore, the PSOE candidate for the Presidency of the Junta de Andalucía.

Díaz has defended not to resign in the act of his organic position because “the regional Congress is summoned”. “I do not understand that there is any reason why I have to leave the general secretariat of the PSOE,” he said. Díaz has also sent a message of unity, pointing out that the objective is to regain the presidency of the Junta de Andalucía. And he has also assured that, unlike Espadas, he has not received a call from President Pedro Sánchez.

Susana Díaz has congratulated her rival in this process and has said that, from now on, she is at his “disposal” so that he can achieve the objective of recovering the Board for the PSOE-A in the next Andalusian elections.

She has pointed out that, from now on, and waiting for the next regional Congress to be held, she will not “hinder” Espadas, who will set the party’s policy from now on and will dedicate herself to “helping” to the socialist candidate for the Junta, although without resigning from his position as general secretary until the regional Congress arrives.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

The response of the PP of Madrid to Susana Díaz: many have had to look twice that it is real

Neither pardons nor the controversy of machismo: Susana Díaz does not get wet with Àngels Barceló

Juan Espadas wins the primaries of the PSOE of Andalusia to Susana Díaz

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.