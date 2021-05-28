‘Survivors’ will sanction Sandra Pica for revealing foreign information

This Thursday, Telecinco broadcast a new Survivors gala. In it, Omar Sánchez, Anabel Pantoja’s fiancé, became the weekly leader, and Valeria Marini was expelled from the hearing, who decided to save Sylvia Pantoja first and Lara Sajén later.

But as usual, the farewell was not final, since the artist had yet to undergo a second public vote, who will have to decide whether to stay in Playa Destierro, something that would imply the expulsion of Palito or Lola; or if you return to Spain.

However, when the Italian arrived at Playa Destierro, she was faced with an unexpected question: “Valeria, had they told you that Palito and Lola were at Playa Destierro? Did you know before you arrived? ”

Despite avoiding the question at first with all kinds of detours, Marini ended up confessing that it was something that was “whispered” among the contestants, although she had not been told directly, so she did not know who had been the one who shared the information from outside.

However, it was not necessary for Valeria Marini to give the name for two reasons. The first, that the organization was already aware of who had been and of everything he had told, as Jorge Javier Vázquez would later advance.

The second, that the only person who had shared a few days with the Full-fledged contestants was Sandra Pica. “If so, what a disappointment, because it is incredible to meet again with Lola and Palito, nobody expects it,” said Marta López.

Facts about Playa Destierro, Rocío Carrasco or the Flores family

This is something that the networks already pointed out when looking at events such as the sudden change of Tom Brusse with Olga Moreno, or that she no longer spoke of Rocío Carrasco and got together much more with Melyssa Pinto, one of the favorites. Thus, some users thought that Pica could have told her ex that Antonio David Flores’ partner is one of the most controversial and judged people abroad for the information illustrated in the Rocío Carrasco documentary.

LET’S SEE: Olga got on badly with Melyssa (when she was ass and shit with Marta). Sandra Picas’s heavy comes, gives her information on the docu and: Olga stops talking about RC and her children, and sticks with Melyssa. WHAT A CASUALITY YOU HEAR # SVGala8 – miss b✨ (@missbeins) May 28, 2021

Now it is understood why Silvia said today that Olga does not want to speak in front of the cameras. Now you know everything that is out there and what is going on # SVGala8 – PikiPoko (@noegopi) May 28, 2021

This was confirmed when his presenter dismissed the gala and did so after Marta López will communicate the anger of Sandra Pica: “She is very pissed off and flatly denies it.” Far from taking a step back, Jorge Javier Vázquez said that the Catalan would have given details such as that Rocío Flores participated in the galas on Monday and other data about the series.

In fact, Jorge Javier assured that this was the reason behind Olga Moreno being so sensitive and fell apart during the nominations, when he burst into tears. “I woke up a little strange. I want to send my mother a kiss,” the Andalusian said through tears.