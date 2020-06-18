That fame has to spread beyond television and reaching social networks is something that everyone who is dedicated to the small screen already seems to know. Lara Álvarez, from Gijón, for example, is one of the most active on social networks.

Known for her charisma and affection for the public, the young woman occasionally shares part of her day to day. A few days ago he surprised with a nice picture with his dog. « Go parejuca », came to say Nagore Robles, one of her companions in Telecinco.

?????? A shared publication of Lara Álvarez (@laruka) on Jun 16, 2020 at 1:45 p.m. PDT

The presenter from Gijón is currently in one of her best personal and work moments. In Telecinco he is succeeding again in the most watched reality show on television in which last year he had to deal with Isabel Pantoja and other top-notch celebrities. But it doesn’t just stop there. During the rest of the year, the main Mediaset chain also trusts Gijón to present the daily summaries of Big Brother Vip. Her role is so important that Álvarez has become one of the chain’s most important presenters.

On a personal level there is also good news. Although she has never been to sell her personal life it seems that right now she is calm. What Álvarez likes is, according to those who know her, that her personal life is not talked about and that her boyfriends are not news. Something difficult to achieve considering his fame but that he has achieved in recent months.