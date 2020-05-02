The confinement that has turned the life of half the world upside down has had a direct reflection on television audiences. If in March there were historical days with television consumption records in one day, April has been the month in which the Spanish have spent the most minutes on the small screen since in 1992 the audiences began to be measured. According to a report by the consultancy Barlovento Comunicación with data from the Kantar Media auditor, daily consumption per person has skyrocketed to 302 minutes, that is, five hours and two minutes (69 minutes more than in April 2019). The previous record had been recorded in March 2020, with 282 minutes per person per day.

Women have spent the most time watching television, with a daily average of five hours and 16 minutes. By age, those over 64 years of age lead, reaching an average of seven hours and 29 minutes per person per day. A total of 33.6 million Spaniards have watched at least one minute of television daily, that is, 74.2% of the total population. An average of 16,140,000 people pass through Antena 3 daily, that is, 35.6% of the population. It is the highest number of all the chains, ahead of La 1 (which 34.5% of the population passes daily) and Telecinco (which visits 32.5% of the population daily). However, this peak in television consumption coincides with the sharp drop in advertising occupation, with a decrease of up to 51% compared to the second week of March, before the Government decreed the state of alarm.

Another striking data that this peculiar April leaves for audiences is the record recorded in what the consultancy calls “other uses of television”, that is, the consumption made through Internet television, streaming video , video game or DTT radio. Its use has amounted to 45 minutes per person per day, which means 28 minutes more than in April 2019.

Also notable is the rise in consumption of thematic payment channels, which together reach 8.8% of the screen share, just one tenth of its monthly historical maximum, registered in July and August 2007. They thus recover from the fall they suffered due to the sports break and the prevalence of information in the first days of the health crisis. Fiction has boosted channels like Fox, AXN and Canal Hollywood, which occupy the podium of paid themes.

But there are also things that do not change despite confinement. And in April, Telecinco has once again led the audience for the 20th consecutive month with 14.5% of the screen share. The Mediaset channel is confirmed at the top of the table against the drops suffered by Antena 3, which remains at 10.8% of the share, and La 1, with 9.4% of the share. La Sexta, with 7.7% of the quota, has also been imposed on its rival, Cuatro, which remains at 5.7%. By communication groups, Mediaset occupies the first position, with 28.2% of screen share. Atresmedia is in second place with 25.9%, while RTVE remains with 15.4%.

By groups of spectators, Telecinco has been a leader among women and in those over 25, in addition to the majority of the communities, except in Castilla-La Mancha and Aragón, where Antena 3 leads, and Castilla y León, where it does La 1. In Catalonia, the autonomous TV3 remains the preferred option. Telecinco is also a leader in all time slots except for dawn, where the thematic payment chains reign.

Faced with the strategy followed by Antena 3, which has preferred to resort to reruns in many of its programs while preparing its big bets for after confinement, Telecinco has continued to bet on many hours of live broadcasting and keeping most of its programming unchanged . In addition, the confinement has coincided with the course of one of the star realities of its programming, Survivors. The 15 most viewed broadcasts in April correspond to different installments of the reality show and its derivatives on Telecinco. The dominance of the channel does not end there, because the most viewed film of the month, Fifty Shades Darker, which brought together 3,263,000 viewers (20.2%) on April 6, has also been noted on its own scoreboard. In the 18th place in the table, the first program that does not belong to Telecinco appears. This is the Antena 3 Noticias 1 broadcast corresponding to April 6, which was watched by 3,187,000 viewers (18.2%).

Sandra Golpe presents the most watched news of the month

The confinement has also brought about changes in the news audience. For the first time in the regular season in six and a half years, the news program from Monday to Friday on Antena 3, presented by Sandra Golpe, is the most watched newscast on television, with an average of 2,924,000 viewers (17, 7% screen quota). With these figures, it has surpassed the one that Pedro Piqueras presents at night in Telecinco on business days, and which leads in its time slot (2,709,000, 15.5%).

The same distribution occurs on weekends: Antena 3 leads among the desktop newscasts (2,727,000, 16.1%) and Telecinco, at night (2,613,000, 14.3%).

As for the average obtained by all the news programs of each chain, in April there was a technical tie between Antena 3 and Telecinco, although the former was slightly ahead with 2,681,000 viewers (15.4%), compared to the 2,640,000 viewers (15.3%) of Telecinco.