As if it had not been enough with the war, the famine, the dictatorship. As if they had not already demonstrated that a country can overcome a formation of the national spirit with vices such as authoritarianism and blind obedience to walk in pursuit of democracy and tolerance. Just in case having been hungry and cold as children was not enough of an excuse for later, retired people, to contribute so that children and grandchildren could fight the present of a crisis like the one of 2008 and remove the undergrowth that did not allow the future to be seen by their grandchildren, well into the 21st century … In case all this did not work, it would not have been enough proof to hang medals and protect them until the end of their days, the – hopefully – last great test that this generation of grandparents had to face and great-grandparents born in the twenties, thirties and forties of the 20th century. The last stinger has stung them with poison in the face (in Spain, 86% of those killed by covid-19 were over 70 years old). Many of them have survived going through hospitals and quarantines after it has hit them squarely. Resistance genetics has made some of them at the forefront among patients. They use a huge challenge in the face of sacrifice that has once again served as an example of their hand for a country that has already recovered thanks to them many times in the face of the greatest blows. They know what uncertainty is. That one day passes, the sun rises again and the darkness dissipates. They walk armed, as if transporting the stone of Sisyphus. They fall, but rise again. They are the oldest survivors of the coronavirus.

HEALING TOGETHER IN THE SAME ROOM

Between Modúbar de la Emparedada and Modúbar de la Cuesta, Burgos province, there are barely three kilometers. For years, a single postman delivered mail throughout the region, very close to the capital. Encarnación García Saiz was her daughter and both she and her eight brothers helped distribute the envelopes everywhere. So the girl knew the way well and traveled regularly. From the Emparedada to the Cuesta, young people often moved from one place to another. And that’s how he met Ángel Saiz Moreno when he was 20 years old.

Since then until now, when she is 84 and he is 86 years old, they have not separated. Neither when they have both contracted the coronavirus, which they have overcome by contagating each other in the same room of the 12 de Octubre hospital in Madrid. “The doctors thought it would benefit us. And so it has been ”, says Encarnación. Ángel was the one who became more concerned for the whole family. They had to operate on his hip and he was serious. Today he almost doesn’t even want to remember it. Tears fall with that mixture of sensations that are both uncomfortable and pure relief. The thought that he was near the limit and returned to life causes him fear and hope as his sons José and Ángel confess: “We had never seen him cry.”

Ángel is a man who exudes a fragile but very resistant kindness. Perhaps he forged it inside thanks to his farm worker raising. “Mowing, threshing, pulling the plow with oxen and horses, hunting pigeons that ended up in the Ojeda restaurant, the best in Burgos, or looking after sheep, that was our childhood,” he says. Until he moved to Madrid. He left Encarnación in town, and she then understood better what it meant for the letters to arrive on time: “We were writing to each other for three years,” says the woman, caressing her husband’s forehead and holding his hand in her apartment. Madrid’s Calle de la Manojo de Rosas, next to Avenida de Andalucía. They live there since he began working in the passenger car section of Barreiros, where he has contributed to making Dodge or Peugeot cars for years. Sometimes he would have preferred to go outdoors, but he entered the factory and retired there after 40 years as a rectifier in the assembly line, mainly from a company where, he says, 15,000 people worked.

“The doctors thought it would benefit us to heal together in the same hospital room. And so it has been ”

Later it has stood up to this claw. With Encarnacion, less affected by the disease, but very strong, at her side: “I asked to be put next to him to watch him out of the corner of my eye, I even left the light at night because I wanted to see him continuously,” she says. “We were talking nonsense, things about ourselves and the people. When I was discharged, they let me keep going in the afternoons. ” An exception, he says, that doctors assumed. Perhaps, looking at them, the evidence that they cannot live without each other convinced them. Although that is very difficult to apply to health diagnosis in the middle of a pandemic. Olé, anyway, by the doctors who knew how to intuit it.

When Angel got over it, he didn’t ask for heaven. Meanwhile, in the hospital, one day he blurted out: “I really want to go home and eat three fried eggs!” Today Encarnación remembers him: “I don’t know why he said exactly three fried eggs.” It was a way of claiming excesses. Without going over there either. Ángel knows very well what he wants from now on: “Live life, go for a walk, return to town when he can, be with the family, accompany my wife to the shopping.” And by the way, from time to time, eat a sandwich of battered whiting or ham that Encarnación prepared for rest at work. That too.

Vicente Casado. Ximena and Sergio

VICENTE CASADO, A WALKING SCHOOL OF ARTS AND CRAFTS

Vicente Casado, at 96 years old, could well set up an arts and crafts school. He has been a laborer, trucker, taxi driver … As an entrepreneur, he has set up business selling fertilizers for the countryside, supermarkets, shoe stores, drugstores. He is a musician, but he is not satisfied with an instrument: he plays the violin, saxophone, piano and accordion. Also, paint and write …

After having overcome a coronavirus attack at the Villalba hospital (Madrid), he returns to his hobbies at his home in Guadarrama, the town of which he has written a detailed memoir. Still, you have to pull the resume out with string. No importance is given. But his daughter Gloria and his granddaughter Virginia stir the memory of one who has not let his luck prove in a life also crossed by various misfortunes.

Her parents’ bakery was doing well. But one fine day some battalions of Republican soldiers were posted in the town and everything started to go to hell. Vicente was 10 years old. The Civil War began and Guadarrama was to become a fort whose nobody saw the entirety dominate in the three years that the war lasted.

He and his three brothers began to seek life. The perspective? Scare away hunger and cold. “First they evacuated us to El Escorial. We would be safer there. When the war ended, we dedicated ourselves to undoing pillboxes with a pickaxe and removing covered train rails. Also to press grass and remove snow from the roads … Whatever it came from. ”

Suffering from this disease has been criminal, criminal, “says Vicente Casado

They walked like this until funds came for the reconstruction of the town. “They approved the plan for the devastated regions and we built hovels. There was a cut for everyone ”. Parks were enabled, the church and the Plaza del Ayuntamiento were rebuilt. Guadarrama, which became a ruin, returned to resemble Guadarrama.

He married in 1950. He had a daughter, but he became a widow two years later: “An appendicitis took my wife. I was alone with the girl ”. He went back to work where he could and soon saw that, by restarting work in the field more expansively, fertilizers could become good business. “It didn’t go bad …”, he says.

He remarried and had four more children. He had already developed a shrewd merchant mentality to support the family. He left the feed and his stage as a carrier and taxi driver. He set up a supermarket, “one of those Spar”, and a shoe store that was also a drugstore and perfumery. He does not consider himself a teacher in anything, but he is an expert in a little bit of everything. When asked what should be on his identity card, he says: “Musician.” “Of course … one day he gave me the chalad and I started playing,” he says.

So much so that he set up a traveling orchestra for pilgrimages with which he also made some money singing in boleros, tangos and pasodobles. With that he satisfied his nomadic drive in demarcated areas: “I know all the provinces of Spain except Barcelona.” From his fondness for geography, the need to launch himself into the world also caught on. He especially enjoyed his trips to Israel and Egypt. He hallucinated with the pyramid of Cheops.

These days, after having overcome the disease – “it has been rogue, criminal,” he says, “he often hits the keys of an electronic organ. “With the accordion I can’t, you don’t know what it weighs: nine kilos!” You need to regain strength. He has an exercise bike in the living room that his cat hangs around and a few oil paintings painted on corners of his town. Static ocher images that contrast with the most dynamic of his writing. “I made the Memories of Guadarrama with the help of my friend the historian Jesús Carrasco Vázquez. I knew by heart the name of 70% of the inhabitants. But I prefer not to tell why ”.

Manuela Grimaldi. Ximena and Sergio

MANUELA GRIMALDI: A BULB FOR THE WHOLE HOUSE

When Manuela Grimaldi presses the light switch, she is very aware of how lucky she is. “As a child, in my house in Valdetorres de Jarama (Madrid) we had a light bulb and carried it everywhere: from the kitchen to the bed, from the living room to the pallet, where she slept with corn straw as a shelter. If a bad posture caught you, you would arrive the next morning lame ”. Also, therefore, give thanks every day for lying down every night in a good bed with a mattress.

She has begun to enjoy more things longed for since she retired. Then he began to settle accounts with what had taken away his need and hard work. “I got into classes for seniors, now I’ve even written my life. The psychologist says that it is very interesting and that I have very good calligraphy ”. Take out a copy for us to check. And so it is, it contains a strong and clear letter. Haughty and careful: so as not to sow doubts.

He is also aware that his surname is due to biological reasons, although not related to Monegasque royalty. “It was my mother’s, who had me single. At six months he wanted to drop me off, but my aunt Gertrudis said she took care of me, with my uncle Manolo, and they actually became my parents. The other woman, darling, didn’t have me, but she came to see me. ” What do we know about the parent? “Manolo Pavesio, his name was. He had the face of a donkey and a fishmonger. When I was getting married I went to see him and told him that it was his daughter. He didn’t want to know anything, but his son did. And since then, he has behaved like a brother: he is the best uncle of my daughters ”.

I have written my life. The psychologist says that it is very interesting and that I have very good calligraphy “, says Manuel Grimaldi

He has had three. She married a military man when she worked in the Santa Ana sanatorium. There she ended up learning everything about otorhinolaryngology. “But they couldn’t give me any degree because I didn’t have studies,” he says. The one who was going to be her husband came to visit relatives. “He must have seen me out there and noticed me. One day he called me on the phone so we could become boyfriends. He was from Segovia ”. The marriage was not a formality: “In those days the military was not allowed to marry daughters of single mothers, like this, first class. They made me a report; if it turned out good, we could. But with a little bit of something they didn’t like, we didn’t get married. ” Passed the test. And both worked as keepers of a house in Pozuelo.

A lot of work, but less than what I was used to as a child: “We were hungry, we went with a little scoop to the soldiers to see if anything fell on us. We spent our lives watching and preparing food for others. My father was a hunter, but he sold everything to other people. Peeled birds and hares for wealthy families. We even fattened chones who ended up in the butcher shop, but for us nothing. ” That is why she stayed in Madrid as soon as she was admitted to the Niño Jesús hospital to undergo surgery for a cyst: “They removed the lice, bathed me and fed me, how was I going to return to town? I stayed there to work and I sent them money. ”

Now that he has been able to enjoy life more, he has also avoided risks. Manuela began to feel bad when she returned from four days spent in Benidorm. He entered the Puerta de Hierro hospital. There he overcame himself thanks to the care of priceless doctors, nurses and staff. He asked with all his might to survive. “I have four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and two others on the way. So I didn’t want to die. I thought I was not going to get to see my children’s faces ”. And take them down for a walk, if possible. “But for that I need an elevator put in. I do ask you to write that down, please: that the Town Hall, the community, or the Blessed Christ take care, but that they put us in an elevator. ”

Miguel Rellán. Ximena and Sergio

MIGUEL RELLÁN: THE MEDICAL APPLICANT WHO WANTED TO CHANGE THE WORLD AS AN ACTOR

Since he was little he knew that two Miguelitos lived together in the young Rellán. One accompanied his father, Don Secundino, to the Tetuán Civil Hospital, where he was born in 1942 and lived with his family until he was 21 years old. There she formed with him without being forced into first-hand medicine by anyone: “He was a radiologist, but he attended to everything. When I arrived at the Faculty in Seville, I already knew the anatomy upside down, ”he says. And I had also treated diseases that were almost entirely eradicated in the Peninsula, but not in the Moroccan protectorate: “Typhus, leprosy, tuberculosis … I came to learn to treat deliveries, amputations, burns or infectious with my father. I knew how to diagnose patients by how they walked ”. The other Miguelito read like crazy, repeated the same movie five or six times in the cinema or listened to it at night because the sound of the room slipped into his room. In addition, he had seen Cary Grant enter the Velázquez Hotel in Tangier, where he also heard the Platters sing. He was the most farandularo and began to feel stateless used to making Jewish or Muslim friends sitting next to him in the same class.

With my father I came to learn to treat births, amputations, burns or infectious with my father. I knew how to diagnose patients by how they walked, “says Rellán

The rebellious bohemian comedian ended up imposing himself on the aspiring doctor (he left the race with two subjects missing) and forged one of the most legendary careers in Spanish cinema and theater. But in the last two months, the Miguelito that his father would have liked more has returned to the hospital, to be treated for coronavirus. “I never get sick, but those symptoms alarmed me because they were strange to me and, as I see now, in general they still seem strange, unknown to us.” Chronic fatigue, discomfort, a strange sleep sleeper. “He was in good hands, firstly those of our family doctor, Dr. Manuel García del Valle, who came to see me dressed as a green astronaut and said: ‘To the hospital!’ Then, inside the Quirón de Pozuelo clinic, with Dr. María Correyero. ”

There he realized that when we get out of this, politicians are going to have to change a few priorities. There will be three critical areas to apply care: health, education and culture. “The first because it guarantees our survival, the other two because they elevate us.” In that he remains as convinced as when he started doing independent theater in Seville within groups like Esperpento, where Alfonso Guerra, among others, also participated. “I got into this job, wait, not for being famous or anything like that nonsense. I got involved as an actor to change the world. Yes Yes”.

This was how it felt when programming Bertolt Brecht or Valle-Inclán was a political act and could lead to the closure of the room or a good thrashing by the Grays. “I think I continue with that spirit. I am a romantic idiot, as you see. And while it may not be as much as changing the world, yes, even if in each performance you touch the fiber of one and come out different, it is worth it ”. “Or, if not,” asks Rellán, “what happened during the confinement with culture?” He formulates it conscious of the answer: “Well, people have shut themselves up in their homes and started listening to music, reading, watching movies. It turns out we were important! ” Although the latter tends to believe it a lot. “See what you write. That you know that you cannot sink me because I am already sunk ”.

Ramón Martínez. Ximena and Sergio

RAMÓN MARTÍNEZ: WHEN HAVING HUNGER IS A PRIDE

The day Ramón Martínez, at 82, left the hospital, he came out singing. It was the birthday of Carmen, his wife, and he wanted to dedicate a couplet: “You don’t look at me the way you looked at me, you don’t remember that old love anymore. If destiny takes me to the grave, you will cover my grave with flowers. ” Perhaps it was not the best day to sing that. He had just dodged death from the coronavirus. But he did it with such a jet of voice that he showed the expertise of the Cantabrian health services. The tune demonstrated to everyone’s ears his full recovery.

He had entered almost drowned 14 days earlier and he was admitted to Valdecilla before being transferred to the Liencres sanatorium: “I was missing my life. I couldn’t breathe. ” Ramón also gathered all the risk and aggravating factors in that body of boar. To top it off, the covid-19 wanted to prime with it. Destroy the diagnoses. Bring out your past pneumonia; exacerbate diabetes, hypertension, aneurysm in the aorta, and complicate the amputation that just a few weeks before they had made a toe. But he couldn’t. “It is a miracle that he is at home, we do not believe it,” says his son Carlos.

“I am strong, there is no other choice but to put the sail on the bow stick and endure the storm,” says Ramón Martínez.

With a painting like this, 10 pills in the morning and another 10 at night, how could I not go out singing? It is one of the things that Ramón enjoys most. “I’m not bad, no. When we go to Benidorm every year, I sing jacks in the choir of the Poniente beach ”. He sings them with all the strength of someone who is aware of his, now, good luck. But her life has been a continuous thunder, the triumph of a precise will against all the storms that the sea had in store for her. “I am delighted to tell you … I am not ashamed to say that I have been very hungry.”

He had been born in Comillas as the youngest in a family of nine brothers. “Soon after, my father died, and my mother had to stay in charge, sick as she was, the poor thing, from the heart. We are left with heaven above and earth below. ” Faced with such a scenario, he had no choice but to get to work. They moved to San Vicente de la Barquera, 15 kilometers to the west. “There they knew us as the comillanos and we helped all the people.”

He soon went fishing. From what the hook bit, they ate. If not… Before he tried other works: “The first, unloading bags of cement at the Jesuit seminary in Comillas. Between a friend of mine who died last month and I used to put 400 kilos on our backs in a week ”. He still has the contract that was framed for him at home. With 7.10 pesetas of pay per day.

Then he rode a few years in a four-crew hake. But he soon accepted that offer for a position in the shipyard: “I decided to apply the saying: like winning, better on land than at sea.” I was not afraid of piecework: “I came out like that, with shorts I was already building a tile.”

Today, with three children, three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, she enjoys sharing: “I have nothing of mine and there is nothing that makes me happier than the fact that someone comes to ask me for help.” He is ready for it now at his home in Santa Cruz de Bezana, 10 kilometers from Santander. Every day he takes it as a birthday party. The disease, the last blow that he has dodged in the voyage, awakens in him those metaphors of the sailor who in a way never ceased to be: “I am strong, there is no other choice but to put the sail on the bow stick and endure the storm” .

.