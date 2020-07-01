Television does not stop and it is that despite the start of the « new normal » and the official start of the summer, millions of viewers are still hooked on the small screen. Now, once June is closed, it is time to take stock and find out which chains have seen the most followed by the Spanish public in June. In addition, the time has come to analyze which spaces have been most followed and what their evolution has been with respect to the previous monthly period. FormulaTV analyzes in detail the hearings for the month of June thanks to a report prepared by Dos30 ‘ under Kantar Media data.

General chains and most viewed emissions

Telecinco gets to be the most watched television network again for the 22nd consecutive month. It does so with a 15.4% share, thus losing -0.1 points compared to May. For his part, Antena 3 is the only great generalist that grows, improving +0.2 points and to write down 11.2% of screen share, compared to 8.9% of La 1, which lost two tenths compared to May. For his part, laSexta also low, in its case -0.7 points, and scores 6.9% in the monthly fee, thus exceeding Four, which drops -0.6 points and remains at 5.2% medium share. On the other hand, 2 improves +0.3 points and achieves 2.8% of average share. Regarding DTT themes, highlight the leadership of Nova and FDF with 2.7%; the first managed to grow +0.4 points compared to the previous month and the second +0.3 points. For his part, the Canal 24h is the theme that gets the lowest (-0.4) throughout the month, while Trece achieved its third best historical result (2.4%).

Regarding the most followed broadcasts of the month, it is worth noting the good ratings for the final stretch of ‘Survivors’. Telecinco and Bulldog TV reality show manages to occupy three positions in the ranking of June’s most viewed broadcasts with one of their galas, with ‘The final debate’ and the ‘Express’ broadcast in access prime time. They accompany you at the table ‘MasterChef’, which becomes another of the most successful venues of all June, and ‘Antena 3 noticias 1’, which tops the table with 15 of its emissions among the most followed. They complete the ranking « 5 Star Cinema » and « The strong house: express » of Telecinco.

Autonomous chains and most viewed emissions

The Catalan TV3 is the most viewed regional network of the entire month of June with 13.8%, thus losing -0.7 points compared to May of the same year. For its part, ETB2 also stands out with 10.4% (+0.2) and thus achieves the best month of June in the last 11 years. On the other hand, review the success of TVG, which achieved 10.2% (+0.5) and Aragón TV, which achieved 8.4% (+0.2). At the same time, highlighting that La7TV achieved the third best result in its history (3.9%), À Punt recorded the lowest figure in the last four months (2.9%) and Canal Sur remains in the worst June of its entire history (7.2%). Regarding the most viewed emissions of the month, they lead the ranking ‘Telenotícies migdia’ by TV3, ‘Aragón Noticias 10,’ The conqueror of the Caribbean ‘ from ETB2, the ‘Telenotícies vespre’ from TV3 and ‘Teleberri 1’ from ETB2. In the table we also find other broadcasts such as TVG’s ‘Telexornal 14:30’ or TV3’s ‘Polònia’, among others.

Most viewed payment and issuance chains

With the arrival of football, it was evident that the channels dedicated to the king’s sport were going to stand out in the universe of payment and that is precisely what has happened in the month of June in which, in addition, the payment themes have achieved the best June in their history (8.7%). Movistar LaLiga is the most viewed network of the whole month with 8%, growing + 7.8 points compared to May (month in which there were no sports competitions). For its part, FOX scores 3.6%, thus losing -0.6 and remaining in June lowest since 2004, while AXN loses one tenth and achieves 3.5% of screen share. On the other hand, TNT falls -0.3 points to 2.8% and Calle 13 loses the same points and it stays at 2.5%.

As for the most viewed emissions of the month, obviously football also completely covers the table and is that Movistar LaLiga monopolizes the entire ranking. It should be noted that all the broadcasts of the sports program ‘La casa del futbol’ work especially well and in terms of matches, the most watched of the whole month are those played by FC Barcelona-Atlético de Madrid, Real Madrid-Valencia, Sevilla-FC Barcelona, ​​Real Sociedad-Real Madrid, FC Barcelona-Leganés, Espanyol-Real Madrid, Mallorca-FC Barcelona and Real Madrid-Eibar, among others.

Who leads by groups?

Mediaset Spain is the leading group in June with a 29.6% share, losing -0.3 points compared to May this year. For his part, Atresmedia grows one tenth and scores 26% in the monthly fee, while RTVE loses -0.2 points and remains at 14.7% of average share. At the same time, FORTA achieves 7.8% by losing -0.1 points compared to the previous month, Vocento grows two tenths up to 2.8% and Unidad Editorial also improves, in his case +0.3 points, and scores a 2.5% share.

Who leads by targets, days and stripes?

Telecinco is the most viewed network in June among men (10.7%) and women (19.3%), although as the data shows, it works better among the latter. At the same time, it is also the most followed among young people from 13 to 24 years old (13.9%), young adults from 25 to 44 years old (15%), adults from 45 to 64 years old (14.4%) and over 65 years (18%) while Clan takes the leadership of children with 14%. On the other hand, it stands out among the middle class (16.2%) and low (17.5%) and Antena 3 viewers among the upper class (12.4%). On the other hand, is the leader in tomorrow, after-dinner, afternoon, prime time and late night and it is the most watched television also every day of the week.

Who leads by communities?

Telecinco is the leading chain in absolutely all the autonomous communities except for Catalonia. In this case, TV3 is the television most followed by Catalans in June, thus evidencing the strength that it still maintains in its broadcasting territory. In this way, the results of the month of May are repeated in which Telecinco managed to impose itself on absolutely all the territories except for that one; Neither Antena 3 nor La 1 manage to win in any community this month.

Most viewed news programs

‘Antena 3 news’ are the most viewed news programs on television with a 16.9% share, exceeding 16.2% of ‘Informativos Telecinco’, 10.8% of ‘Telediario’ and 9.2% of ‘laSexta noticias’. Regarding the data by editions, highlight the supremacy of ‘Antena 3 noticias 1’, which leads the month with a great 19.4% share compared to 15.9% of ‘Informativos Telecinco 15:00’, 16.5% of ‘Informativos Telecinco 21:00’ and 15.9% of ‘Antena 3 noticias 2. For their part, they are followed by’ Telediario 1 ‘(10.9%) and’ Telediario fin week ‘(11.8%). The chain has not yet taken off as far as information is concerned.

Most watched realities, talents and talk shows

‘Survivors’ is the most watched reality of the month of June. Despite having been broadcast only the first week of the month, the space stands out above the competition with a 34.4% share in its final gala. At the same time, they follow him in the table ‘MasterChef’, which has been another of the great successes of the season with 23.6% of quota in its five broadcasts, ‘La casa fuerte’ (18.5%) in its six galas broadcast and ‘The Last Supper’ with 16.7%. Also stand out ‘OT 2020’ (14.6%) in La 1, ‘Got Talent Spain: the best in the world’ (12.2%) in Telecincoy ‘Your face sounds to me: great contestants’ (9%) in the prime time of Antena 3.

Most viewed contests

‘Pasapalabra’ is the most watched contest on television in June with 15.6% and 1,619,000 viewers. June leads alongside ‘The roulette of luck’ and ‘Boom!’, Both also broadcast on Antena 3, which also has ‘Now I fall!’ (8.7%) among the most followed of the month. For its part, La 1 sneaks into the table with ‘Typical Spanish’ (7.1%) and ‘El cazador’ (6%) while Four does it with ‘Guess what I do tonight’ (6.3%), which has premiered this June and ‘The contest of the year’, which issues reruns every table in the chain (4.6%).

Most viewed series

‘Amar es para siempre’ is the most watched series of the entire month of June with an 11.1% average share and 1,317,000 viewers. They are followed in the table ‘The song of July’ issued in La 1 (10.8%), ‘The Ministry of Time’ (7.9%), ‘Serve and protect’ (8.8%), ‘Central Market’ (7.7%) and ‘Acacias 38’ (7.9%). In addition, we also find the miniseries ‘Cinderella’ by laSexta (6.2%), ‘The Blacklist’ (3.8%) and ‘Ours’ (5.1%) in Cuatro and ‘Marriage scenes’ broadcast in the Telecinco late night (6.7%).

Most viewed movies

« Hotel Bombay » is the most viewed film broadcast on television in June with 18.5% and 2,504,000 viewers. Telecinco triumphs with this fil but also with « It’s for your good » (16%), « Jack Reacher: Never go back » (14.8%) and « The Magnificent Seven » (13.6%). For its part, La 1 hits with « The Equalizer 2 » (15.4%) and « Non-Stop (Non-stop) » (11.1%) and Antena 3 does it with « San Andrés » (13.5%), « Lord, give me patience » (12.4%), « Target: London » (12.3%) and « In the hands of a stranger » (13.8%).

Most viewed delayed issues

‘MasterChef’ leads the most followed deferred emissions in June. Four of its galas are the most viewed by viewers after its broadcast, totaling 815,000, 686,000, 678,000 and 675,000 viewers, respectively. This table also highlights ‘The Ministry of Time’ that sneaks into the ranking with four of its episodes, adding all in each of its cases 500,000 spectators; a data without a doubt more than significant for the public chain. In the ranking we also find ‘The strong house’, ‘Serve and protect’, ‘Acacias 38’ and some movies.

How much have we watched TV?

Television consumption in June fell 13.5%, to 225 minutes per person per day compared to 260 minutes in May and April 302 of this same year; Despite this, consumption grew by 4.6% compared to June 2019. The end of the confinement and the beginning of the summer have undoubtedly caused viewers to go out much more and watch less television. Note that this month women see they have seen more the small screen (241 minutes) than men (207 minutes) and those over 65 have evidently been the audience that has followed it the most (365 minutes). On the other hand, note that advertising occupation grows 54% compared to the month of May but there is a drop of advertisers of 9.4% compared to June 2019.