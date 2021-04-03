‘Survivors’ kicks off giving viewers the chance to give some contestants a hard time

The new edition of Survivors, which begins next week, kicks off in an original way: giving viewers the ability to separate contestants at will, sending some to a more pleasant place and others to a less privileged one.

The fate of the 16 Survivors contestants it is in the hands of the audience that can vote and one by one where each contestant goes.

Until 8 of them will jump from the helicopter in the first gala and they will be the first inhabitants of the island of Pirata Morgan, according to Telecinco.

The others 8 they will start the adventure living in the so-called Stranded Ship and each week they must earn the chance to jump out of the helicopter and become full-fledged survivors.

The Spanish edition this year coincides with the Italian in the Cayos Cochinos in Honduras, so you can see new locations and places in that natural park where it is recorded.