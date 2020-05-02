The relationship between Hugo Sierra and Ivana Icardi had been deteriorating in recent weeks and the outcome seemed inevitable, although not in such a drastic and early way. After last Sunday the Uruguayan threw a poisoned dart at the Argentine ensuring that he felt very lonely, this Tuesday He has communicated his decision to break when Ivana approached the fence that separates servants and mortals in Honduras to sing a romantic song with Rocío Flores and José Antonio Avilés.

Taking advantage of a small gap between the dry leaves that form this kind of border between the two groups, Hugo has been honest with her after days of many musings: “I have thought a lot, you know? About everything about us. I already told you that if I do not love a person I am not with them, that if I saw something that was not going well I would not force … And I am seeing things that were not going to do you and me good, “he said.

With a serious face and hints of disbelief, Ivana has tried to get her to reason to try to save her relationship that arose in paradise: “We knew it because it is not easy to be here,” he said. But Hugo Sierra came with the decision made: “I have had to make a drastic decision. It’s a bitch for you and it’s a bitch for me … Being selfish for the first time, I tell you that I have reached a point in my life that I will not go against logic or what has to happen naturally“she reiterated before insisting that she feels lonely and that she sees her” far away. “

Ivana could not contain her tears when she saw how a love story that had barely lasted two months vanished while she wondered what were the reasons for such a measure: “I was willing to put up with anything but if you didn’t … Well, that’s it. I don’t get it, if you felt bad from the beginning and you weren’t sure, and you knew it was something you weren’t going to be able to take why you start it … “, he regretted. other… I have a thousand defects, but when I say I love you or I love you, it really is. All this hurts“, he later confessed to his colleagues.

Their relationship was very touched and in recent days the rupture could be anticipated, but the most surprising thing is that the trigger seems to have been a simple beef nugget. In the reward test last Sunday, Hugo and Ivana had to compete and the Argentine ended up winning, obtaining such a precious trophy. The Uruguayan, with the face of few friends, showed him his discomfort and assured that he felt very alone in his plea to save himself from the nomination, so Ivana offered to give him the sandwich: “If you feel just take it, talk to the organization. If you just sit down for a fucking snack at 46…”, He snapped.

Rumors of pregnancy in the couple

During this Tuesday’s broadcast of ‘No Man’s Land’ there was speculation that Ivana Icardi was pregnant with Hugo Sierra. In fact, they defend that Argentina had spoken to the Uruguayan showing him the need he had for a pregnancy test to find out if you are really expecting a baby fruit of his nights of passion on the beach. Dozens of comments have been made on social media on the subject, although many are skeptical about the possibility of eating raw fish or about the extreme conditions that the contestants endure.