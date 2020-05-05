Last February the contestants set out for the wildest adventure of their lives by traveling to an island in Honduras. Our celebrities jumped into the void from a helicopter and began their quests to survive in the most extreme conditions. Now, almost two months after the show kicked off Fani, the controversial contestant on ‘The Island of Temptations’, became the last one expelled from this edition by losing in the televote against Yiya. On the other hand, Rocío Flores gave two points in the nominations to Antonio Avilés and Nyno, Yiya, Avilés and Barranco become the new expelled. Jorge and Ivana become the new leaders thanks to tests of general culture.

Fani, last expelled from the program

Before starting the reality show, Fani was one of the biggest incentives for this year’s editionIn addition, its character and how well it performs in front of the cameras made it one of the great favorites, but if there is one thing that defines ‘Survivors’ it is that it is a totally unpredictable program, as we saw at the last gala. The former ‘Island of Temptations’ contestant lost to Yiya in the televote and said goodbye to one of the most spectacular adventures of her life.

After his defeat, the television congratulated Yiya and the rest of his colleagues and he told Jorge Javier that his goal from the beginning had been to try to get as far as possible: “I take it on the positive side. I wanted to go as far as possible, but it was already costing me too much. His head was more outside than inside here. I take away from here a set of super nice and intense things“Fani said to Jorge Javier

Jorge and Ivana, new leaders after the general culture tests

After knowing the name of the new expelled, the traditional test of general culture that takes place every year was disputed to grant the role of leaders to the contestants of the island. This year there have been no failures as resounding as previous seasons, although art is still the subject in which it makes our celebrities more difficult.

The participants of the reality had to respond to Simple questions such as what do the initials RAE mean? Who is the current Prime Minister of Spain? Who painted the Meninas painting? Who painted the Sunflowers? Or what is the capital of France? Some of the answers were not wasted and they indicated as responsible for the authorship of the Sunflowers to Dalí or even PicassoThey also went so far as to say that the Guadiana is the largest river in the world. Finally, Jorge and Ivana Icardi became the new leaders after answering more correct questions than the rest of their colleagues.

Rocío against Antonio Avilés and new nominees

Antonio Avilés is one of those rebel contestants who face the whole world and completely revolutionize the program and yesterday we were able to give proof of it. First, he lashed out Albert Barranco accusing him of betraying him and being disloyal. The contestant took his conflict with his partner to the extreme that Albert could not help crying, this did not like Rocío Flores at all who hesitated to nominate him with two points for his attitude: “I nominate Avilés because I am not going to nominate Albert and Ana María. In addition, what he has done to Barranco has hurt me and I have told him before. ”

Avilés ended up nominated by the rest of his teammates and they joined him Albert Barranco nominated by Ivana, Yiya nominated by Jorge and Nyno by the group. To know who will leave the island, you will have to wait until the gala next Thursday.