A week has passed since ‘Survivors’ communicated to the contestants who are in Honduras the crisis that Spain is currently experiencing due to the outbreak of coronavirus originated in China. After receiving the news and reacting with understandable concern, the new edition of ‘No Man’s Land’, held on the night of March 24, He has shown an emotional gesture dedicated to the Spanish public who is confined at home.

Ana María Aldón in ‘Survivors’

Before showing the images of the contestants carrying out this task, Carlos Sobera has started the program referring to the delicate moment that Spanish society is going through, with even more vehemence than last week. “We are in an absolute and total war against the coronavirus“The presenter assured, adding a critical note about those who do not strictly comply with the measures:” We really have to stay at home. Y that means not leaving home three times a day, that is not a confinement. “

After those words, Sobera gave way to a piece that showed how the contestants dedicated a message of encouragement from the island, but not just any message, but one immortalized on the Honduran sand with stones from the beach. In the images we have been able to see Hugo Sierra, Ana María Aldón, Ferre or Elena Rodríguez composing a “Stay Home” that has become the mantra of isolation.

?? Together we will achieve it #YoMeQuedoEnCasa ?? https: //t.co/0FBgMJbayp # TierraDeNadie5 pic.twitter.com/XBySIbqbNq

– Survivors (@Supervivientes) March 24, 2020

Updating the situation

This initiative was an express request from Pirate Morgan, who had addressed the participants a parchment in which the situation in Spain was updated, urging them to contribute their grain of sand to encourage the public. This was the start of the fifth edition of ‘No Man’s Land’, which has also served to see the prize collected at Playa Desvalida: an unexpected barbecue.

