Survivors: Accident surprise to Alejandro in ‘Survivors 2021’: the fall of his mother Paz Guerra on the set

Alejandro albal, the Last ejected from ‘Survivors 2021’ before the final that starts this Wednesday, has taken a surprise and a fright on the plat of ‘Survivors: Honduras Connection’ from Telecinco.

His mother, Paz Guerra, and his sister, Marta, They have surprised the ex-survivor by appearing on the ‘reality show’ program but, according to the program’s website, “Paz Guerra entered the set so excited that she did not see the unevenness there was” and has suffered a fall.

“They had traveled from Santander for hours to be able to receive him with a big hug. Such was the desire they had to see the former contestant, that Paz did not notice an unevenness and starred in a rugged every, although she was unscathed “, they have added.

Once standing and hugging your child, the presenter Jordi Gonzlez He has asked him: “Have you hurt yourself?” “No, no. Thank you,” she replied, still visibly nervous between the surprise and the stumble on television. “She has become nervous,” Alejandro commented surprised.

“Paz is perfectly fine, it was just a scare“They have written from the social networks of ‘Survivors 2021’.

Later, the three of them fused in an embrace, Alejandro said to his mother and sister: “But you weren’t in Santander? What bastards! How did you screw me up!”.