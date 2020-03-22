‘Survivors 2020’ pays tribute to those affected by coronaviruses in Spain and Italy

The world is going through its greatest crisis since World War II due to the coronavirus pandemic. A large part of the Spanish population has had to stop its activity to quarantine and try to spread the virus as little as possible. This has also been seen in the television industry in general and, specifically, in ‘Survivors’, that is in check after being declared a state of emergency in Honduras.

Part of the ‘Survivors’ team will be expatriated to Spain to mitigate a possible contagion of COVID-19, so Honduran workers have wanted to pay tribute to those affected, especially the Spanish and Italians. The two countries are the most affected in Europe and, in short, where the workers of the survival reality come from.

Jordi González presented at the beginning of the ‘Survivors: Connection Honduras’ gala a video that showed a heart created with lights, which was accompanied by the text “From Honduras we are with you (siamo with voi). Force (force)”. Lara Álvarez also wanted to offer a few words to those affected: “Convey gratitude on our part. We want you to feel close to us and not only through television, but also by contact with our families. That motivation is what gives patience to the people who are here. “

Alejandro Reyes and Vicky Larraz, in Honduras

Last Thursday, March 19, Jorge Javier Vázquez clarified that Alejandro Reyes was in Honduras due to mobility limitations and the closing of borders in the country. González wanted to clarify the situation to reassure Ivonne Reyes, who a few days ago shared the state of her son on social networks. “Although under normal circumstances your son would be here and also Vicky Larraz, it cannot be so because of the situation in Honduras, since there are no flights, “said the driver, reassuring the Venezuelan by ensuring that she was perfectly.

