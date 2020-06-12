Jorge Pérez has proclaimed himself the winner of ‘Survivientes 2020’ and thus achieves the briefcase with the 200,000 euros prize after an exemplary competition in the toughest edition the format has experienced, both due to the harsh conditions they have had in Honduras and the difficult situation of viewers with the coronavirus pandemic. The civil guard won Ana María Aldón in the grand final and he received the check from Omar Montes after Rocío Flores, one of the star contestants, stayed at the gates of the final minutes before Jorge Javier Vázquez’s verdict.

Jorge’s name has grown over the weeks to become one of the best survivors who have gone through the contest. Despite not being the best in the tests, it was in other areas, also showing that it is not necessary to be the protagonist of conflicts to generate screen share and be the favorite. His camaraderie, his way of mediating disputes between contestants, and his affable and dedicated character, have allowed him to gain the affection of the public until obtaining spectacular support that has led him to victory after continuous nominations in recent weeks.

For his part, Ana María Aldón has received many compliments from her colleagues because, without a doubt, she has been the person who has evolved the most in the contest. It should be noted that she was one of the first to be expelled but she knew how to remake herself, fishing more than 200 fish, teaching how to fish, obtaining other food and being one of the fundamental supports for many of the survivors.

So, an edition ended marked by the coronavirus pandemic and by the emotion with which the contest has been lived. The contestants received the news of the ravages of the Covid-19 already in Honduras and were shocked, but nothing compared to what they experienced when they arrived in Spain and saw how things really were. Little by little they understood what was happening and, if it had been for them, they would have let themselves go to hug their relatives effusively after more than three months away from them. Ana María Aldón with her daughter, Rocío with her father, Jorge with his wife and Hugo Sierra with his mother, brought tears to the audience before some of the most special reunions.

Rocío Flores, last sent off before the final

After the expulsion of Hugo Sierra, with Jorge Javier Vázquez’s rapapolvo included, the tests took place to determine which contestant went directly to the grand final. In the first one, which consisted of holding some boxes on the head, Rocío Flores was unable to hold on as long as her peers and she was the first candidate for the last televote that gave access to the final.

Minutes later, Rocío herself could see the legendary apnea test between Ana María Aldón and Jorge Pérez, who earlier than expected lifted his head out of the water due to a bronchial problem that he has suffered in recent days and that has led him to bear great pressure on his head when diving under water. Jorge and Rocío, in this way, reached the televote. The victory, as against Hugo, was for the Civil Guard. The young woman was never nominated and has starred in emotional moments for her words to her mother. Now, it touches the most difficult part: “I am afraid to face reality, what is coming,” he clarified, making it clear once again how much he wants a reconciliation.

The most extreme edition of the contest

If last year’s was the edition with the most audience in history thanks to the participation of Isabel Pantoja, this year’s has become the most extreme that contestants have been able to experience in Honduras. Firstly, because it has been The largest one, with the participants living in terrible conditions for more than a hundred days on the remote Honduran beaches. In addition, they have had to do with adverse weather conditions by the time the program was developed, much earlier than other years.

Celebrity casting selected for ‘Survivors 2020’ has fought storms, storms, an emergency evacuation and, for many days, a serious absence of food due to the impossibility of fishing in a sea stirred by the wind and storms. All this while they had to coexist with the native fauna that includes crabs, snakes and iguanas and with the obligation to carry out very hard tests to get the desired rewards.