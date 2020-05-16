When the Nazis killed Jews and stole their belongings in 1938 Germany, 13-year-old David Toren admired a wealthy great-uncle’s favorite painting showing two men riding horses on a beach.

Less than a year later, Toren was leaving Germany in one of the “kindertransports” that took thousands of Jewish minors out of the country before the outbreak of World War II in 1939. He left behind his family, who died in the camps of concentration, and its vast collection of works of art appropriated by the Nazis and then sold to unscrupulous merchants.

Toren served in the militias that fought to create the state of Israel before leaving for the United States with $ 100 in his pocket. He graduated as a lawyer and had a successful career, with an office on the 54th floor of the Twin Towers. Many of his belongings were lost in the September 11, 2001 attack that took place before he reached the office.

An illness made him lose his vision, but this did not stop him from trying to recover what had been stolen from his family. He sued the German government and in 2015, after a long saga, he recovered the work “Two riders on the beach”, the painting by Max Liebermann that had so impacted him as a child.

“I thought justice had been done, I had very strong convictions about it,” said his son Peter Toren. “I couldn’t make up for lost lives, but I could do those works.”

Toren passed away on April 19 at his Manhattan home with coronavirus symptoms at age 94. She had her son Peter and two grandchildren.

He had been born in Breslau, today part of Poland. His family seemed immune to the Nazis. Her father, a decorated World War I veteran, was a prominent lawyer who was able to continue working even after the Nazis vetoed most Jews. He published poetry and wrote plays that he performed in local theaters.

But at one point he was taken to a concentration camp. Returning three weeks later, he was “a broken man,” according to Peter Toren. Her father and mother would die at Auschwitz.

Toren’s great-uncle, a wealthy Jewish businessman who collected works of art named David Friedmann, escaped and the Nazis appropriated his collection. Many of the works ended up in the hands of Hildebrand Gurlitt, a German art dealer who purchased many pieces that the Germans considered inferior, usually innovative works by Jews or Communists. They sold them to generate money for their war machinery.

The track was lost to the collection and was thought to have been lost or destroyed. But many pieces reappeared surprisingly when German authorities raided a Munich apartment belonging to Gurlitt’s son, Cornelius, as part of a tax evasion investigation. There were works by Claude Monet, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, and Henri Matisse.

Cornelius Gurlitt said that he had inherited the works of his father. He had over 1,200 pieces in Munich and another 250 in Salzburg, Austria. He passed away in 2014, at age 81, and left works worth billions of dollars at the Kunstmuseum in Bern, Switzerland.

A daughter of Friedmann, Charlotte, passed away at Auschwitz and Toren was left as the sole heir to his estate. After retrieving “Two Horsemen on the Beach,” Toren discovered that another piece in his great-uncle’s collection had ended up in Israel. After a lengthy negotiation, he also recovered “Basket Weavers”, an impressionist work that shows five boys weaving straw baskets.

Peter Toren said that his father spent his later years trying to recover the collection and that he would continue with that company.

Despite his history, Toren built a large German clientele in New York, including some with connections to the Nazis.

“I asked him about it and he said if he didn’t do it, someone else would,” said Peter Toren. “And he charged them a 25% surcharge for their Nazi past.”

“He never felt like a victim or asked for compassion,” said a Toren grandson, Ben. “But he felt that these works belonged to him and the fight to recover them gave his life meaning.”

“He always had a stoic attitude, nothing sentimental. The things he went through required him to show an outer shell. ”

.