During an assault, thieves drove over him in his car twice, he survived, and medical malpractice took his life

By: Web Writing

Argentina.- The life of the young woman Daiana Castillo 22-year-old had a tragic end due to alleged medical negligence in the town of Villa Centenario, in Lomas de Zamora in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Having survived a assault In which she was run over twice, the young woman and her friends were seriously injured, so they were treated at the Gandulfo Hospital, where a surgeon did not clean her wound before suturing it, a situation that led to an infection that ended up taking away her lifetime.

When the surgeon arrived, she did not clean the wound, she was full of mud, so she made the stitches and says « take her away »

It was not until two days after the bad suture that the young woman began to scream in pain, so she was taken back to the clinic, and another doctor established that the woman had a serious infection.

« Who did this, who is the murderer who did this? » Said the second doctor who attended the young woman.

After being admitted to the intensive care area, the woman suffered three cardiac arrests, dying the following day.

(With information from Clarín)