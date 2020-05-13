The economic crisis resulting from the Covid 19 pandemic will be long, the recovery slow and convulsed, and when it ends, the world will have been transformed forever. How can a business survive in a shrinking, depressed and changing market? Read Tips to transform your business model

The Fundraising Coordinator at the Universidad Panamericana, José de Jesús Torres, proposes three possible routes of action, depending on the scenario in which each project is.

THE PANORAMA

“According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the OECD, it is forecast that the bottom of the crisis will be reached in the third quarter of this year. We are hardly experiencing a stage in which this crisis is deepening economic, in fact, the next five months are expected to be of the highest, until reaching bottom in approximately August, September this year “explains Torres.

From there, a slow recovery will begin, which will last approximately until March 2021. The path will not be straight, since it is likely that after the opening of the non-essential sectors, contagion will increase again, and a new containment will be ordered.

Normalization of the economy will happen until you have a vaccine or a cure, which could happen until June 2021. And then, the market and consumers will have changed.

So the key to survival is speed of action.

“The longer it takes you to find results with your project, you will find a more depressed market, and we also have to adapt quickly”, José de Jesús Torres, Coordinator of Fundraising, UP.

SURVIVAL ROUTES

Faced with this panorama, entrepreneurs have three possible paths of action to survive:

1. Evolution

It consists of repeatedly pivoting to adapt to market changes.

“If you already had an idea before this phenomenon began, this pandemic, you probably thought of that idea and validated it with a market that has already changed,” says Torres.

“If we are to go ahead with this project, we need to be repeatedly reviewing and validating those adaptations that we need to make to our products, to our services, to our value proposition, to our business model, so that this project can survive on through the different stages through which the market is changing. ”

This process is cyclical; the model may need to be reviewed multiple times and relaunched.

2. Substitution

It consists of abandoning an idea that is no longer viable, to focus on another that works better.

“If you want to continue during these months, more than a year that are still ahead, and you had a project for example of organizing tourist trips abroad, because that idea is no longer viable, and then you have to change it for another that is potentially viable during the pandemic, “explains Torres.

3. Hibernation

It consists of suspending the development of your business idea for a period of time until the market recovery progresses.

“The project is suspended for a few months, perhaps for a year, and then when a clear recovery pattern is observed, it is resumed, adapted, and then this is how you get to the new market, with an idea adapted to these new conditions in the market “Torres points out.

Upon returning, it will be necessary to validate, and again make adaptations, because the market will already be different, he stresses.

WHAT IS THE BEST ROUTE FOR YOU?

To select the best path for you, you need to consider two factors:

The current viability of your business project

The level of progress you have in your venture

How do I know if my venture is viable?

1. Demand must exist during confinement.

Remember that purchasing power is limited and there are markets that have more consumption than others at the moment.

2. The investment must be accessible.

You should probably do more with less.

3. Speed ​​to implement it.

The pace of change in the markets is very fast and the longer you wait, the more depressed consumption will be.

How do I identify how advanced my project is?

If you are developing your entrepreneurial skills, and you still don’t have a business idea, you are in stage one

When you already have a business idea, that arose from something that you are passionate about, something that you have talent for, and something that satisfies market needs, you are in stage two

If you are validating your idea, you are in stage three

If what you are validating is the business model, you are in stage four

If you are launching your business model, it is stage five

If your company has already started operations, it is in its initial traction, and you are looking for financing, it is stage six

If you are looking for how to grow your business, your brand has value by itself, and you are already interested in investing, you are in stage seven

THEN … WHAT ROUTE SHOULD YOU TAKE?

There are three possible scenarios in which your venture may be:

1. It is not viable, and it is in the initial stages

If your business is no longer viable, if the market changed, demand fell, the activity is one that cannot operate and you do not see a way to change it to adapt to confinement, and you had a low level of progress, your path is substitution.

“If you have not invested so much time, so many resources in developing your project, it may be appropriate for you to replace that business idea,” says Torres.

2. It is not viable, and it is in advanced stages

If it turns out not feasible but you’ve invested a lot of time and resources in that business idea, then you can probably wait for the market to recover and go into hibernation, recommends the expert.

“At the time, when we already have a market in the process of recovery, then you adapt that business idea and reinsert yourself into the market,” he says.

In the meantime, you will need to talk to your clients and investors, explain the situation to them, and offer them reasons to come back to you when you resume business.

3. It is viable

No matter what stage you are in, if your business idea is viable during the contingency, you can take the path of evolution.

It will be enough to make some adaptations, and validate it in this new and changing market.

AND YOU, DO YOU HAVE THE NECESSARY TO ENTERPRISE?

Beyond the situation of your business, there are some conditions that you must fulfill to guarantee that it will be successful, despite the crisis

Your idea is potentially viable

You have time to work on it

You have means to subsist while making profits (it is your oxygen tank)

You have financial support

You have commitment to your project

If you checked yes to all these conditions, your project has the necessary bases so that, according to Torres, it can go ahead, with or without Covid-19.

