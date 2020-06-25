Literally, we have trembled strongly, very strongly; natural phenomena, health epidemics, high levels of unemployment, economic recession, dense political and social environments; Feelings of uncertainty, fear and insecurity insist on testing ourselves on a personal and professional level.

Let us never forget that the human instinct to survive is the most powerful impulse we have; We have been guided by our ability to try, above all, to overcome problems and, no matter how big, life and business persist.

The psychologist Daniel Kahneman, Nobel Prize in Economics 2002, has shown that the key lies in the way we process and remember information, but, above all, in the way we think, what emotions we experience, the ways we behave and we interact with others, how we solve problems and how we make decisions.

Without a doubt, the challenge for brands is to keep that vital instinct alive; Currently, survival is not exclusive to the strongest, but to the fittest. Those brands that respond with aggression or flight techniques will probably not achieve good results; On the contrary, those brands that learn to control and direct these instinctive reactions, added to the analysis of consumer emotions, will continue to move forward.

The actions that companies can take to protect their brands in these times, full of surprising movements that move any type of structure, are:

Focus on your core products and services; it is not recommended to spend time and resources on those who are not the protagonists in sales

Guarantee a distinctive and emotional positioning of the brand

Provide significant value, not only in prices

Increase the physical availability of employees through virtual tools, to the extent that their positions allow

Innovate around changes in customer behavior and emotions

Each part of the brand must be able to sell additional assets

Generate and execute thoughtful ideas suitable for public relations where everyone gets benefits; do not give space to selfishness

Share the pain and offer empathetic solutions

It is essential to understand that, in order to survive and prosper, brands must explore and implement creative strategies that are oriented and go beyond instinct; those that not only face the demand, but also the supply.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299