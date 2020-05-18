When survival mode in a video game is activated, pauses are not allowed for the player, who must continue playing in an uninterrupted session trying not to die. Otherwise, “the game is over”!

In this mode, the game presents increasingly difficult obstacles. At the time it puts the player against the wall, the survival mode works as a bonus, giving him one last chance to lick so that he can redeem himself and learn from mistakes previously made and offer better answers to problems and challenges. It therefore indicates that all is not yet lost, but the conditions for survival are precarious.

President Bolsonaro’s recent radical inflections suggest that the survival mode has been activated in his government. Now let’s see: until very recently, Bolsonaro demonized coalition presidentialism by arguing that it was based on a dirty game of “take care, give up”.

He wanted to distance himself from the political parties and ignored the leaders of the National Congress, labeling them representatives of the “old politics” and preferring to embarrass them through direct connections with society. Instead of negotiating, it took a polarized confrontation with all those who offered resistance to its initiatives.

However, suddenly and contrary to everything he had promised in his campaign and for almost 500 days of his presidential term, he approached some political parties in the late attempt to form a coalition with the Centrão (informal and heterogeneous bloc of ideologically amorphous and non-programmatic parties).

Governing through majority and stable coalitions is a sine qua non in a multiparty institutional environment, especially hyper-fragmented like Brazil.

Minority presidents tend to be unsuccessful in the legislature and face growing governance problems. However, governing is not the only purpose of building multi-party coalitions and, on occasion, it is not the main objective.

Coalitions are also essential to safeguard the president from initiatives that may weaken him. In other words, they function as a protective shield and, when well managed, coalitions help the government’s very survival.

In the face of growing weaknesses faced by President Bolsonaro with the bad management of the pandemic, with the scandals of attempts to interfere in the Federal Police, possibly to cover up possible wrongdoing of his children, and with the departure of Sérgio Moro, threats of Bolsonaro’s impeachment have become increasingly credible.

The coalition with Centrão, therefore, may have become the “1-up” of the Bolsonaro government. That is, that last chance or “extra life” that a player receives when the survival mode is activated. As it is a coalition that generates only a “larger minority”, it should not be enough to provide governance and approval of ambitious agendas.

However, it may be enough to provide the government with survival, as impeachments in Brazil need a qualified quorum of 342 votes and, therefore, a minority of 172 deputies can block the process in the Chamber of Deputies.

The extra life given to Bolsonaro by Centrão does not mean the complete elimination of the difficulties he faced, but only a promise that, for now, the game is not over.

