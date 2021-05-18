SURVEY-US crude inventories may have risen in the last week

(Reuters) – Crude inventories in the United States are reported to have risen last week, while product inventories have declined, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

* Seven analysts consulted by Reuters estimated, on average, that crude stocks would have risen by 1.7 million barrels in the week to May 14.

* Crude inventories fell 427,000 barrels in the week to May 7 to 484.7 million barrels, compared to analysts’ forecast in a Reuters poll of a 2.8 million barrel decline.

* The survey was conducted ahead of reports from the industry group American Petroleum Institute (API), on Tuesday at 2030 GMT, and the government’s Energy Information Administration (EIA), on Wednesday at 1430 GMT.

* Analysts estimated that gasoline stocks were likely down nearly 300,000 barrels last week.

* Inventories of distillates, which include diesel and heating oil, would have declined by 800,000 barrels, their sixth week followed by losses.

* The refinery utilization rate would have declined 0.7 percentage points last week from 86.1% of total capacity for the week ended May 7, according to the survey.

All figures for inventories are represented in millions of barrels, while the refining rate is measured in percentage points:

ANALYST CRUDE DISTILLATES GASOLINE RATE

Citi Futures -3.5 -1.5 -1.0 1.0

Commodity Research Group -4.0 -2.0 -2.5 0.8

Confluence 2.0 2.0 1.5 -1.0

DTN 2.5 -2.0 -5.0 -0.8

Excel Futures 9.2 6.8 5.5 -1.4

Price Futures Group 2.0 2.0 3.0 -1.0

Ritterbusch Associates 5.4 -3.5 -5.3 -2.0

(Report by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru. Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)