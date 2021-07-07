SURVEY-US crude inventories may have extended fall in the last week

Jul 6 (.) – Crude inventories in the United States had extended their decline to a seventh week in a row, while gasoline stocks were also down, a preliminary . poll showed on Tuesday.

Six analysts polled by . estimated, on average, that crude stocks fell about 3.9 million barrels in the week to July 2.

Crude inventories fell 6.7 million barrels in the week to June 25 to 452.3 million barrels, a steeper drop than the 4.7 million barrels expected by analysts in a . poll.

The survey was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute (API), an industry group, to be released at 2030 GMT Wednesday, and from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the statistical arm of the Department of US Energy, Thursday at 1430 GMT, both delayed for the Independence Day holiday on July 5.

Analysts estimated that gasoline stocks fell about 2.3 million barrels last week.

Inventories of distillates, which include diesel and heating oil, increased by about 400,000 barrels.

The refinery’s utilization rate was expected to increase 0.5 percentage points last week, from 92.9% of total capacity for the week ending June 25, according to the survey.

All figures for inventories are represented in millions of barrels, while the refining rate is measured in percentage points:

ANALYST CRUDE DISTILLATES GASOLINE RATE

Citi Futures -3.5 1.0 -1.5 0.5

Confluence -4.0 1.5 -2.5 0.5

DTN -2.5 1.5 -2.2 0.4

Excel Futures -5.2 -2.4 -1.8 0.4

Price Futures Group -4.0 -2.0 -4.0 1.0

Ritterbusch Associates -4.2 0.9 -2.5 0.2

(Report by Swati Verma in Bengaluru. Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)