SURVEY-The search for yields will keep the dollar weak for at least three months

By Hari Kishan

BENGALURU (Reuters) – The dollar’s weakness will continue for at least another three months, according to a Reuters poll of currency strategists, most of whom said the pursuit of yield would dictate movements in currency markets in the near term. .

After gaining almost 4% in the first quarter, marking its best start to the January-March period in years, the dollar index – measured against a basket of six currencies – fell more than 2% in April, its performance weakest in four months.

Despite the rally in the greenback in recent sessions, triggered in part by comments from US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that an interest rate hike may be necessary to prevent the economy from overheating, The currency is not expected to recover steadily.

The Reuters survey from May 3-5 of more than 60 currency strategists showed that the dollar is expected to underperform against most major currencies over the next year as investors and traders They had previously sought refuge in US Treasuries shifting their focus more towards safety returns.

More than 70% of analysts, or 28 of 38 who answered one more question, said the greenback weakness would last for more than three months, including 15 who expected it to continue for more than six months.

“We remain in a weakening trend in the dollar and that is intact. Now, it is a matter of other currencies entering a strengthening trend,” said Kit Juckes, head of currency strategy at Societe Generale.

“Bonds are no longer as sensitive to robust data because they have largely gotten the message from Fed Chairman (Jerome) Powell … the dollar will have its next significant domestic boost when you start talking to much more seriousness and conviction of the moment of the first rate hike for the Fed. “

Continue reading the story

When asked what trading pattern would condition the currency markets in the next three months, 80% of analysts, or 41 out of 51, cited the search for profitability. The remaining 10 mentioned bets in favor of assets considered safe.

Driven by sharply rising inflation expectations and an improving global economic outlook, commodity currencies and emerging market currencies have gained or held their ground against the dollar so far this year, a trend that it is expected to continue in the next 12 months.

The Australian dollar and the Norwegian krone are forecast to rise more than 2% and 3%, respectively, within a year. The Canadian dollar, which has gained nearly 4% for the year, is expected to weaken by around 1%.

Taking advantage of the weak greenback, the euro strengthened almost 2.5% last month, making it one of the best performing currencies. It is expected to continue its ascent, but at a moderate pace over the next year.

The European common currency was expected to trade around its value on Wednesday, around $ 1.20, over the next three months, then rise almost 2% to $ 1.22 in a year.

(Report by Hari Kishan; survey by Sujith Pai and Nagamani L, Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)