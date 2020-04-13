BEIJING, Apr 13 (.) – A survey by . on Monday registered the expectation that the drop in China’s exports has deepened in March, while the collapse of the oil price has likely exacerbated the decline in imports, with a global economy badly hurt by a coronavirus that has frozen demand.

The widespread impact of the pandemic on businesses and consumers has unleashed in the past two months an unprecedented avalanche of stimulus measures by states and financial institutions around the world, although various market players consider that the general paralysis of Activity in many world economies is delaying the recovery in trade both in China and in the rest of the world.

The gloomy trade balance data to be released on Tuesday is expected to reinforce the view that China’s economy has contracted sharply during the first quarter of the year for the first time since at least 1992. Numerous analysts already forecast that This year there will be a pronounced global recession, as the coronavirus has led to the imposition of restrictions on the movement of people and goods worldwide.

Exports from the world’s second largest economy are expected to have fallen 14% in March from the same month a year earlier, according to the average estimate in the survey of 31 economists, slightly containing the 17.2 contraction. % of the period January-February.

On the other hand, imports were down 9.5% year-on-year, the steepest drop since July 2016, higher than the 4.0% decrease registered in January-February.

The World Trade Organization disclosed last week its forecast that trade in goods will decrease this year more dramatically than during the global financial crisis of a decade ago, before rebounding in 2021 once the COVID pandemic has subsided. 19.

In the early stages of the outbreak, China imposed harsh travel restrictions and factory closings to curb the spread of the virus, straining the labor market and forcing exporters to rush to fulfill their orders.

But with the worsening of the ravages caused by the pandemic in the economies of China’s trading partners, overseas orders have been drastically reduced, so many privately-owned exporters have fired workers and warned of factory closures in the future. far away.

“Foreign demand from European and US markets may have already contracted significantly in March,” said Tao Wang, an economist at UBS, who noted that an official survey of the manufacturing sector published earlier this month showed that export orders continued falling in March.

“Despite some possible improvements in March economic activity, first quarter GDP growth is expected to contract 10% from a year earlier,” said Wang.

Investment bank Nomura and ANZ have even raised the possibility of a recession in the world’s second-largest economy, predicting that second-quarter GDP will drop below zero.

Although China has largely managed to control the virus, the country faces an increasing risk of a second wave of infections from abroad, due to the increase in infected travelers arriving from outside the country.

As of April 12, China has reported a total of 82,160 cases of coronavirus on the mainland, with 3,341 deaths. Worldwide, the pandemic has claimed more than 113,000 lives and infected more than 1.8 million people.

(Information from Stella Qiu and Kevin Yao; edited by Shri Navaratnam; translated by Darío Fernández in the Gdansk newsroom)