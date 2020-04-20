The impacts of the quarantine measures adopted to slow the progress of Covid-19 caused unemployment of about 29% of students at private universities in Brazil, according to a survey conducted by the technology company aimed at the education market Quero Educação.

The survey was conducted on April 6 and 7 and involved 4,491 respondents contacted by email from 406 private colleges, according to the company.

“Of the 4,491 respondents, 43% indicated a low probability of being able to keep monthly fees up to date and 36% indicated a high chance of evasion”, says the survey.

Quero Educação also collected responses from 1,768 students wishing to enter higher education in the next semester.

According to the survey, among students who had plans to enter college in the second semester, 51% said they should no longer enroll, with the majority (59%) citing that they started experiencing financial difficulties.

The survey also pointed out chances of dropout among students in the first two semesters in the order of 37%, while the risk of students in the last two academic periods dropping out is 26%.

At the end of March, the country’s largest higher education company, Cogna, said it was preparing financial support measures for students impacted by the crisis triggered by the coronavirus epidemic. The company also said it was expanding its online campaign to attract new students by the end of April.

