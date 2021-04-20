SURVEY-Inventories and crude products in the US have fallen in the last week

Apr 19 (Reuters) – US crude and distillate inventories are reported to have fallen for the past week, while gasoline inventories have risen, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

* Seven analysts consulted by Reuters estimated, on average, that crude stocks would have fallen by 2.9 million barrels in the week to April 16.

* Crude inventories declined by 5.9 million barrels in the week to April 9 to 492.4 million barrels, compared to analysts’ forecast in a Reuters poll of a 2.9 million drop. of barrels.

* The survey was conducted ahead of reports from the industry group American Petroleum Institute (API), on Tuesday at 2030 GMT, and the government’s Energy Information Administration (EIA), on Wednesday at 1430 GMT.

* Analysts estimated gasoline stocks likely rose 700,000 barrels last week.

* Inventories of distillates, which include diesel and heating oil, would have declined by 900,000 barrels.

* The refinery utilization rate would have risen 0.7 percentage points last week from 85% of total capacity for the week ended April 9, according to the survey.

All figures for inventories are represented in millions of barrels, while the refining rate is measured in percentage points:

ANALYST CRUDE DISTILLATES GASOLINE RATE

Citi Futures -6.0 -1.0 1.0 0.0

Commodity Research Group -4.0 -1.7 1.3 0.7

Confluence 2.0 1.0 0.5 0.5

EMI DTN -1.0 0.5 1.3 1.3

Excel Futures -6.1 -1.8 1.4 0.7

Price Futures Group -4.0 -2.0 -2.0 2.0

Ritterbusch Associates 0.7 -0.5 -0.8 0.3

(Report by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru. Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)