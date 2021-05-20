Survey Finds Most Millennials In America Who Bought A Home Are Sorry



Choosing a house requires several aspects, beyond just having the money to buy it.

Photo: Anastasia Shuraeva / Getty Images

Buying a house may be for some the best investment of your life and for others a decision that only entails more expenses. According to a survey conducted by Bankrate, age has a lot to do with how we feel about these types of investments.

Desperation for a home leads some buyers to settle for properties that are not entirely suitable for them.

One of the most revealing data from the survey showed that the older the buyer, the less likely they are to regret their purchase.

64 percent of generation home buyers millennials (25-40 years old) regret such an acquisition. While among baby boomers (ages 57 to 75) only 33 percent experienced any regrets.

There are two strong reasons that people are not comfortable with their purchase: financial and physical.

Maintenance costs

The biggest regret among recent home buyers was not being prepared to afford maintenance and other costs associated with the property of the house.

Buying a new home will always come with extra expenses, such as insurance, maintenance, modifications, mortgage payments, etc. And in the case of used houses, one must be aware that due to their age they may require maintenance in the short and medium term.

Find a mortgage

Although mortgage rates are near historic lows, it’s still important to shop around to find the best deal. A difference in interest of a few basis points can mean a saving or an additional cost, thousands of dollars over the life of a loan.

Design and location of a house

While financial frustrations topped the list of regrets for new home buyers, many respondents said they also They realized that their new place was literally not the right place.

In all cases, millennials were the most likely to be unhappy with the costs of maintenance, mortgages and the property itself.

To prevent and avoid remorse, Bankrate listed some recommendations that can be very important if we consider the amounts of money that are destined for this type of investment:

– Work with an experienced agent in the real estate market.

– Be prepared to make some concessions, but stick with the essentials.

– Focus on whether a house is a place where we will feel comfortable living, even if it is not the property of our dreams.

– Make a budget and respect it.

– Don’t rush to close a deal just to get frustrated.

Planning ahead, working with an experienced agent, and not letting your emotions outweigh your needs and limitations are keys to becoming a satisfied homeowner.

