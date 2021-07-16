SURVEY-Biden to Reappoint Jerome Powell as Fed Chairman, Economists Say

By Shrutee Sarkar and Howard Schneider

BENGALURU / WASHINGTON, Jul 16 (.) – US President Joe Biden will reappoint current Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell to a second four-year term starting in February next year, according to a overwhelming majority of economists polled by . this week.

Powell took over from Janet Yellen as chairman of the Fed’s Board of Governors in February 2018 and has had to maneuver the economy through its worst crisis since World War II, hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. which started early last year.

The White House will decide in the coming months whether it wants Powell to stay, but any decision to replace him could spark a market reaction just as the US economy is battling high inflation and labor activity is lagging behind the overall recovery.

Ninety percent of economists – or 36 out of 40 – said in response to an additional question in a . poll on the economy from July 12-15 that Biden would choose the status quo.

“It is (Powell’s re-election) likely at this time. Powell has strong competition, particularly from Lael Brainard, one of his colleagues as governor. She is second most likely, but Powell is the favorite at the moment,” he said. James Sweeney, Chief Economist at Credit Suisse.

Jim O’Sullivan, chief US macroeconomic strategist at TD Securities, agrees.

“I guess it’s like a tradition. If they see you doing a decent job for continuity, then the president reappoints you to the position, even if it was a president of a different party who appointed him in the first place,” he said.

At this week’s Congressional hearings, Powell promised “powerful support” to complete the economic recovery from the pandemic and said the Fed should stay focused on getting as many people as possible back to work. He also said that the sudden rise in inflation will be temporary.

Powell’s focus on employment has won praise from the Biden administration and among the broader community of Democratic analysts. A private equity lawyer promoted to Fed Chairman by Republican President Donald Trump, he has also garnered early backing for a second term from some Republicans in Congress.

(Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar; additional reporting by Howard Schneider; survey by Hari Kishan, Manjul Paul and Tushar Goenka, edited by Rahul Karunakar and Andrea Ricci. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)