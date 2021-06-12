Surveillance of Democratic officials by Trump sparks protests over abuses of power

Democrats reacted with outrage on Friday when it was revealed that under President Donald Trump the Justice Department was secretly monitoring lawmakers investigating a possible collusion of the president with Russia, an unprecedented abuse of power, they denounced.

Democrats Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell said they were recently told by Apple that between 2017 and 2021 the company had been ordered to turn over records of their phone communications, as well as family members, including a child, while Trump investigated leaks about the ties from his 2016 election campaign to Russia.

No proof was ever found that those lawmakers were behind the leaks, but the investigation was kept alive for as long as Trump was in office, until January 2021.

“The politicization of the Department and attacks on the rule of law are among the most dangerous attacks on our democracy perpetrated by the former president,” Schiff said in a statement.

Top Democratic leaders in the Senate threatened to subpoena two Trump attorneys general, Jeff Sessions and Bill Barr, who oversaw the surveillance, to testify on the issue.

“This is a flagrant abuse of power and a violation of the separation of powers,” said Upper House Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

The Justice Department, now led by Attorney General Merrick Garland, appointed by Democratic President Joe Biden, said Friday that its inspector general will investigate the follow-ups of lawmakers and journalists in the Trump era.

– Echoes of Watergate –

Analysts called the gathering of lawmakers’ phone data one of the most brutal abuses by a president since the Watergate scandal in the early 1970s under Republican Richard Nixon.

The secret surveillance took place at a time when Trump had to face inquiries from special counsel Robert Mueller and the House Intelligence Committee, where Schiff was then the main Democratic point of reference, about whether his 2016 campaign had contacts with Russia and on whether the mogul tried to obstruct those investigations.

As the threat of impeachment intensified, Trump accused Schiff and other Democrats of leaking classified data to the press.

It was unknown whether Trump explicitly ordered the Justice Department to investigate Schiff and Swalwell.

But between 2017 and 2020 he repeatedly accused Schiff of leaks, tweeting about 350 times about the Democrat, who became chairman of the Intelligence Committee in 2019 and led the first impeachment trial of Trump in January 2020, from which the president ultimately emerged unscathed.

Swalwell said the investigation appeared to begin in 2017, when the Justice Department instructed Apple to turn over metadata records of calls and texts, essentially the phone numbers of those who were in contact with the subjects of the investigation, though not the content of those communications.

Swalwell and Schiff only learned of the surveillance they were subjected to in May, after the last of three orders given to Apple to keep it a secret expired.

The collection of phone records of a legislator is absolutely unusual, except in cases of corruption investigations. And even then the Justice Department handles cases with caution.

Policing members of Congress, particularly the president’s Republican Party rivals, is an extreme case that would have required clear justification and approval from the department at the highest level.

The disclosure came after the Justice Department admitted that under Trump it compiled the phone records of several high-profile journalists in leak investigations.

The surveillance occurred, Swalwell said, because the House Intelligence Committee’s investigation turned up information “that the president did not like.”

“We showed that the president sought help from Russia, benefited from help from Russia” in the 2016 elections, he noted.