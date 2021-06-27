SURSFIDE | Israeli rescuers arrive in the US to assist in the collapse of a building in Florida

A team of 10 Israeli experts arrived on Sunday at Surfside, Florida, where a 12-story building collapsed, to support first responders who are still searching for survivors of the tragedy that so far left five dead and 156 missing.

“We are the first delegation to come here,” Nachman Shai, Israeli minister for Jewish diaspora affairs, told . upon arrival at the international airport in Miami.

Many members of the Surfside Jewish community, near Miami Beach, are among those affected by the incident that occurred in the early hours of Thursday, and Israel promised to help.

“We live far away, but our hearts are here in Miami, with the Americans, the people of Florida and the Jewish community, ”added Shai.

After landing in Miami, Israeli first responders went directly to the site of the collapse, where a very strict security perimeter was established.

The rescue operation has been agonizingly slow and thorough, and fears that the death toll is much higher is mounting with each passing hour, although rescuers have stressed that survivors may still be trapped in the rubble.

“This is one of the best rescue teams, if not the best and most experienced,” Shai stressed upon arriving at the scene.

Thus, Israeli specialists will join the Americans who work with heavy machinery and sniffer dogs.

There are about 2,500 Jews in Surfside – roughly half the population – and many of them are members of the Chabad-Lubavitch Hasidic movement, according to Israeli media, although locals say their community has grown since the pandemic.

A team from Mexico also arrived, Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett told ABC on Sunday.

Among the disappeared there are at least 18 Latin American citizens, including Uruguayans, Argentines and Paraguayans. Canada has also said that at least four of its citizens could be “affected.”

Authorities have not determined the reason for the collapse, and that could take months.

A 2018 report on the condition of the building revealed “significant structural damage” and “cracks” in the basement, according to documents released Friday night by the city of Surfside.