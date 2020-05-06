BRASILIA – The Minister of Health, Nelson Teich, said that the appointment of military personnel to act directly at the summit of the Ministry of Health does not mean direct government interference in the portfolio, but a response to the need to carry out work in a short time and in an organized way.

“I am the leader of a group that is composed of several secretaries. My role is one of leadership and execution. That is my part,” said Teich. It was a gesture of self-defense. In the Teich administration alone, about 10 military personnel have already received or should win positions in the portfolio.

As the state this Wednesday, 6, Teich’s team in the ministry has been given names nominated by the military wing for strategic positions. The changes have already started and will continue for the next few days. State secretaries and SUS managers are calling “guardianship” of the Planalto Palace and the military area, which already has the executive secretary, General Eduardo Pazuello, “number 2” in the portfolio hierarchy.

“The executive secretary has the role of making things happen. There are projects, goals, actions and he will make this happen as efficiently as possible. Today, one of the biggest problems we have is speed, efficiency”, he justified Teich. “The arrival of the military … General Pazuello has a history of having done great things in execution, of making things happen quickly. The reason he is by my side is not because he is in the military, it is because he is competent in this. , is efficient and has a delivery history. “

Nelson Teich said that it is necessary to “avoid this polarization whether it is a military government or not” and admitted that more military appointments will occur. “The military has skills that are very important, planning teamwork, an organized thing, this is very important,” he commented. “In relation to the people who work with him (Pazuello), he will choose. And the team he is used to working with are people he knows, that he lives with and are military personnel. He, of course, will bring these people. efficiency and having to deliver quickly. “

When announcing the minister, President Jair Bolsonaro came to say that he would give the doctor freedom to choose part of the team, but acknowledged that he would also indicate names. “He will nominate good people, I will nominate some people as well, because it is a very large ministry. Yes, names were suggested to start forming a ministry that follows the president’s guidance to see the problem as a whole and not an issue in the private, “said the president on April 16.

