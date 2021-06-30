Surrounded by pure beauty, Daniella Chávez at a family reunion | INSTAGRAM

Surely you already know the great beauty of the Chilean model Daniella Chávez, however, on very few occasions we have been able to see her family and this time the pieces of content she shared were very interesting where she reveals that her beauty is in genetics.

That’s right, the beautiful influencer He took the opportunity to share with us a section of his life that hardly shows us one in which we could appreciate the good company he had surrounded by some of his relatives and possibly one of them is his daughter.

We say this because we cannot confirm it, although in some stories he said that he was one of the most important people in his life and that was the reason why we consider that he is.

First we will approach a piece of entertainment in which they appear wearing the camera of the cell phone of the beautiful Daniella who in a coordinated way moves his head and sends a little kiss to the public that loves her so much.

In the video we can see how they are having an excellent time, enjoying their companies and always being very creative when recording these clips for the Internet.

In addition to the flirty video, he also shared an entertainment piece in which he revealed that he was about to get on a helicopter because he traveled to New York City and decided that it would be a better way to get to know the city and not in the normal way.

The young Chilean did not want to walk and get to know the tourist attractions in a traditional way, but decided that it would be better from a helicopter where she could see the statue of liberty, the more conical buildings and of course the beautiful central park or central park.

Surely this trip is not over yet, so we will continue to receive more information about it as well as new images where the beauty and excellent company of Chávez will be present.

