Just a week after the Control Z series will premiere, the streaming platform that produces the series gave its protagonists a surprise in which it announced that the show has been renewed for a second season.

For all those who have seen the system series on the online platform, they will know that the series follows a group of young people who are stalked by an unknown hacker who reveals one by one the most intimate secrets of the students of a high school in the city. from Mexico.

Following this premise, this Friday Netflix met the protagonists of this story through a video call and anonymously sent them a message announcing that a new season, a situation that unleashed emotion in young people, who each from their confinement, they celebrated this news, which even made more than one cry.

“It was amazing (the surprise of the announcement), because they caught us all down, they brought us all together for a video call and that’s when we were surprised. We are happy because from the day the series came out, people wanted a second season and the It is true that for us it is crazy because it is a dream come true that we want to continue much longer, “explained the actor Andrés Baida, who in fiction gives life to Pablo.

For the 25-year-old actor, who is currently passing the health contingency from his home in Cancun, Quintana Roo, with this announcement he hopes that his character will continue to develop in a way that the writers and directors of the series explore the dark side. of your character.

“I would love that the public could see a more rebellious part of my character, perhaps his bad side, I think that as an actor when you go to the extreme side of your character it is a great challenge. Speaking of my character, Pablo always showed himself in the first season as someone very busy, someone who does not fight, who does not fight, who does not like to get involved and I would like my character to somehow take charge of his life and not get carried away by the current, “he explained.

For Andrés, much of the popularity that this show has had in so few days is due to the fact that all the spectators can feel identified, as it is a series in which there is a range of personalities, ethnic groups, and sexual orientations.

“We all have a character like one of those who appear in the series or we are like one of them and that is cool because it makes people identify with the characters and the series, because regardless of whether it is fiction they they can see in reality, “he explained.

Although the series is mainly aimed at a new generation, the Z, the actor details that the series portrays problems that have existed in young people for decades and that unfortunately over time have not yet been eradicated.

“Unfortunately in the series we see that today there are the same problems that have existed for decades, such as bullying and that unfortunately continues to happen, nothing more than now as we have technology, maybe even worse, the networks contribute a little to that “he added.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad

.