Contested meeting between the Casademont Zaragoza and the Herbalife Gran Canaria, which was resolved with victory for the first ones by 85-76, in the final phase of the ACB. The top scorers of the match were Brussino with 20 points from the Fisac ​​team and the Nigerian Okoye with 17 by Gran Canaria.

This result complicates the options of the canaries. For its part, it is a small joy for the Aragonese team, which has not been able to maintain in this final phase the feelings it had throughout the regular league, where it was third when everything stopped.

The meeting was full of alternatives. Herbalife came out much better and commanded the first quarter, but Zaragoza responded quickly to reach the break with just 4 points. From there the alternatives happened on the scoreboard, but the nerves took over Herbalife, which complicates things a lot.

The Canaries will play their options with Valencia Basket on Friday at 6.30pm, while Zaragoza, which we remember is already eliminated, will end their participation against Real Madrid, the same day at 9.30pm