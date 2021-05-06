Surprising! José Canseco explains how he lost all his fortune and ended up sleeping in a garage

José Canseco became, without a doubt, an iconic figure within the MLB for everything he represented for major league baseball, but above all for the controversy in which he was always involved. The Cuban player became a two-time World Series champion, MVP and even became the highest paid baseball player in the entire MLB.

The player came to amass a fortune of $ 55 million during his career as a professional player in the major leagues, but in the same way he was able to lose everything to the point of ending up sleeping in a garage within a few years of retiring from baseball.

The Cuban mentions that after his retirement he was involved in a legal problem for having had a fight in a bar. He subsequently faced a divorce and a trial for the custody of his daughter. All this without mentioning a series of fines and a few months in prison that They left him with only $ 20 in his pocket.

Since then, the player has reinvented himself to face and be able to get out of the tough economic situation in which he was involved. Canseco has taken advantage of his fame and recognition to appear in different reality shows or television programs that generate some type of income.

However, it stands out his career as a boxer / showman that has brought you the most profit. Not to mention that his book ‘Juiced’ continues to earn you royalty income after publishing it more than 15 years ago.

Despite having overcome the difficult situation, it is surprising how the player was able to squander such a fortune, but without a doubt, he highlights the value of having moved forward and today being in a stable position.