Surprising elimination of Novak Djokovic in the round of 16 of Monte Carlo at the hands of the 33rd of the world

Serbian Novak Djokovic, number 1 in the world and first favorite of the Monte Carlo tournament, was surprisingly eliminated against the English Daniel evans, No. 33 in the world, by 6-4 and 7-5, in 2 hours and 6 minutes of play.

Djokovic started badly. Apathetic, no energy, no spark, no nothing. And he suffered two breaks of service in the initial 0-3. The number 1 in the world was limited to returning balls and waiting for the failure of the rival, a David Evans who without being a specialist on earth is not a newcomer and with 30 years and being 33rd on the world list something had to say.

The Serbian seemed to react and placed 2-3 on the scoreboard, but gave up the sixth game, which lasted 10 minutes. Despite everything and not improving his tennis level much, Djokovic tied at 4.

Evans, to his own, was able to score the first set 4-6 after 56 minutes of play and, above all,23 unforced errors! from an unknown Djokovic.

In the second heat, the first favorite of the Monegasque tournament raised the level, put more energy and sought victory in each point and the result was 3-0, but again the unforced errors, the lack of depth and ambition arrived. in the blows, with which Evans regained lost ground.

Djokovic had a set ball that he wasted and from then on an Evans emerged again that made it good for his interests!22 unforced errors! in this second set of Djokovic to end up winning by 7-5.

The English player will face Belgian David Gofin, eleventh seed, who beat German Alexander Zverev 6-4, 7-6 (7) in the quarterfinals.