Photo: Acento.com.do/Source external.

WASHINGTON, USA.- Unemployment in the US unexpectedly fell to 13.3% in May, compared to 14.7% in April and when it was expected to be 20%, percentages only comparable to those of World War II, The Labor Department reported on Friday that it surprised and contradicted all analyst expectations.

Most analysts expected a rise in the unemployment rate to 19.8% with a net loss of another 800,000 jobs.

This decline in unemployment reflects an increase of two and a half million people employed last month, as confinement measures and business closings began to ease the coronavirus pandemic.

2.05 million jobs had been lost in the previous month, a record loss.

This is the clearest sign that the recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is losing ground, although the road to recovery will be a long one.

“These improvements in the labor market reflected a limited resumption of economic activity that had been stifled in March and April by the coronavirus pandemic and efforts to contain it,” said the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS),

“In May, employment rose substantially in the hotel and leisure, construction, education and health services sectors, as well as retail,” he added.

“In contrast, government employment continued to drop substantially,” the statistical agency said.

In March, Congress approved, and President Donald Trump enacted, a $ 2.3 trillion package to address the emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program included various forms of assistance to laid-off workers, businesses and their salary costs, and states. (Based on information from . and other sources)