Surprising! Dominican pitcher Huascar Ynoa dispatched a tremendous Grand Slam

The Dominican Huascar Ynoa dispatched a Grand Slam to contribute to the victory of the Atlanta Braves, who beat the Washington Nationals 6-1. The pitcher also showed solidity on the mound, completing seven innings without major setbacks.

On the first pitch from Taneer Rainey, the Dominican hit the hit that sent the ball 427 feet from home plate in the sixth inning. The pitcher, who enjoyed his hit, extended his left arm to follow the ball as it traveled through the air.

His Grand Slam broke a nearly three-year drought by a pitcher, a feat that had not been achieved since Anthony Desclafani, achieved it in 2018 for the Cincinnati Reds.

Atlanta’s victory snapped a four-game losing streak and at the same time halted a positive streak for the Nationals. Atlanta ranks fourth in the NL East division at 13-16, while Washington ranks second at 12-13.

Huascar Ynoa is the first pitcher to hit a grand slam since Anthony DeSclafani in 2018. Ynoa is also the first pitcher to go deep in back to back starts since Steven Matz. He is one of those #PitchersWhoRake. #ForTheA pic.twitter.com/WUyPKNr4ju – Gershon Rabinowitz (@GershOnline) May 5, 2021

Another one who hit a home run was the Venezuelan Ronald Acuña, who is still on fire with the wood, reaching the tenth full-return hit of the season. His home run served to break the scoreless tie in the fifth inning.