Through his official Twitter account, Bad Bunny placed a link to SoundCloud where he shows a part of his new song that refers to quarantine, called “At home”

April 05, 20207: 24 a.m.

Due to confinement, many artists have increased their interaction with fans on social networks and have revealed various aspects, some little known, of their personal lives or tastes and hobbies. Bad Bunny was no exception.

But the surprising thing is not the new theme, but who sings alongside it. This time, the featuring performs it no more and no less than with his girlfriend.

Once again, the Puerto Rican artist has given something to talk about after he published a new video where he is comfortable and relaxed while listening to his new song.

The famous singer who, apparently, has liked the look of his most recent video “I perreo alone” and maintaining the characterization of the female character, gives a kiss to his girlfriend, Gabriela Berlingeri.

“We recorded this at home in quarantine with the voices of the iPhone,” said the 26-year-old singer in the description of his publication.

